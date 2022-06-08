Firefighters battle four-alarm Plainville condo complex blaze after fire starts in mulch

Residents of a 10-unit condominium complex were displaced after a mulch fire spread to two townhouse units late Tuesday night, fire officials said.
Plainville firefighters responded to 6 Messenger St. at approximately 11:45 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from units 5 and 6 of the townhouse condo complex, Fire Chief Richard Ball said in a statement.
“Firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack to knock down the heavy flames,” the statement said. “A short while later firefighters began an interior attack on the fire, but they were eventually forced by fire conditions to exit the home and fight the fire from the exterior once more.”
The 4-alarm fire was under control by about 1 a.m., Ball said in the statement.
All of the residents made it out safely and one individual was transported from the scene for stress-related injuries, the statement said.
The two units that caught on fire sustained extensive structural damage, and all of the residents of the 10-unit complex were displaced due to electrical damages. The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation, Ball said.
