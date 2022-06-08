Firefighters battle four-alarm Plainville condo complex blaze after fire starts in mulch

Residents of a 10-unit condominium complex were displaced after a mulch fire spread to two townhouse units late Tuesday night, fire officials said.

Plainville firefighters responded to 6 Messenger St. at approximately 11:45 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from units 5 and 6 of the townhouse condo complex, Fire Chief Richard Ball said in a statement.

“Firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack to knock down the heavy flames,” the statement said. “A short while later firefighters began an interior attack on the fire, but they were eventually forced by fire conditions to exit the home and fight the fire from the exterior once more.”