Harvard president Lawrence Bacow to step down next year

A former president of Tufts University, Bacow strove to make Harvard a more diverse and outward-looking institution, championing affirmative action, defending international students, and strengthening ties with the American heartland. In the second half of his tenure, however, all priorities seemed overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic that greatly challenged all universities.

“There is never a good time to leave a job like this one, but now seems right to me,” he wrote in the letter. Bacow, who will turn 72 next year, said he intends to spend more time with his wife and their many grandchildren.

Harvard president Lawrence Bacow — who assumed leadership of the university during the political tumult of the Trump administration and then guided the school through a global pandemic — will step down next June, according to a letter he sent to the university community Wednesday.

Known as a warm and accessible leader, he credited students, faculty, staff and alumni with helping him to lead Harvard “through change and through storm.”

In the pandemic’s early days, Bacow moved quickly to respond. On March 10, 2020, two days before Donald Trump addressed the country from the Oval Office and the NBA canceled its season, Bacow ordered Harvard students to leave campus by the end of the week. Two weeks later, Bacow and his wife, Adele, tested positive for the virus. It was the first of two times he would contract the disease.

That summer he took on the Trump administration when the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency proposed forcing foreign universities students to return to their home countries if their coursework could be completed online. Bacow helped organize a coalition of universities to sue the government over the policy and ICE backed down.

The move reflected a priority of Bacow’s administration: maintaining a diverse student body. That commitment was the source of another of Harvard’s recent storms. As the university has fought a 2014 lawsuit alleging that its admissions office discriminated against Asian American applicants, Bacow has defended the university’s policy of factoring race into admissions decision to help create a diverse student body.

“Everyone admitted to Harvard College has something unique to offer our community, and today we reaffirm the importance of diversity — and everything it represents to the world,” he wrote in a letter to the university community after a federal judge ruled in Harvard’s favor in 2019. The case will next be heard by the Supreme Court with a decision expected next year.

At the start of his tenure, in 2018, Bacow, a Michigan native, sought to transform Harvard into a more national — as opposed to coastal — institution.

“I’m not sure people in the part of the country where I grew up appreciate as much what institutions like this contribute to their welfare as well,” he said at the time. Early in his tenure, he traveled to Pontiac, Mich., a once-thriving automobile city, where he announced partnerships with local schools.

Last month, Bacow presided over the publication of a report detailing the university’s ties to slavery and announced that Harvard would spend $100 million on various initiatives, most related to education, in an attempt to make amends.

“Having seen Larry lead in many roles — as chancellor at MIT and as president at both Tufts and Harvard — what shines through always are his character and integrity. Open-minded, large-hearted, wise, brilliant, easy to like, Larry is a natural leader who invites collaboration and gives other people the confidence to speak their minds,” Rafael Reif, the outgoing president of MIT, said in a statement that Harvard provided Wednesday.

Bacow assumed the presidency after serving for seven years as a member of the Harvard Corporation, which oversees the school’s finances and operations. He also sat on the search committee that ultimately selected him. He was a known quantity and a steady hand. Already in the second half of his sixties, he might not have been expected to serve a lengthy term, such as the 11 years of his predecessor Drew Gilpin Faust.

“Larry was a steady hand on the tiller for Harvard during these immensely challenging times,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement provided by Harvard.

Bacow becomes the latest in a string of high-profile university leaders to announce their departure. In addition to Reif, Tony Monaco of Tufts and Philip Hanlon of Dartmouth have also announced they will step down by the end of next summer.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.