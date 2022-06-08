Healey, on gubernatorial campaign trail, tours mental health center in Framingham

Feree and other Tempo clients met privately with Massachusetts attorney general and candidate for governor Maura Healey Wednesday morning in the lower level of the nondescript gray house on a residential street in Framingham.

FRAMINGHAM — Mackenzie Feree has spent the last five months living in foster care in Wayland and working at Ulta Beauty. The 18-year-old wants to be a make-up artist, and has been making arrangements to get her driver’s license, rent an apartment of her own, and attend Framingham State University with the help of the Tempo Young Adult Resource Center, which Feree described as a “family that is not your family.”

“She stares into your soul,” Feree said of Healey, after the attorney general shook her hand and said goodbye in house’s driveway. “She told me, ‘be super resilient.’”

Senate President Karen E. Spilka and Healey spent the morning touring the facility in Framingham to discuss prioritizing mental health and social services, days after the senate president passed over Sonia Chang-Díaz, a member of her own Senate caucus, to endorse Healey for governor. They were joined by Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and State Representatives David P. Linsky and Jack Patrick Lewis, who also endorsed Healey.

“We know that we have not as a state, as a country, as a society, done enough when it comes to addressing mental health and behavioral health,” Healey told reporters after the tour. “There is a greater need out there than ever before, there are fewer services and clinicians available at a time when the need is even greater . . . these are the stories that point to why we need to support these services. They are also stories of tremendous resilience.”

Spilka, a social worker and attorney who has prioritized addressing mental health as Senate President, a post she’s held since 2018, said Healey showed “compassion” and revealed “what she would be like as governor.”

“Maura gets it,” the Ashland Democrat said Wednesday. “She showed that she is really great at bringing people together and getting results.”

Healey’s health care platform includes some of promises specific to behavioral health, including building on existing models for providing access to behavioral health care across the state. Her campaign says behavioral health care has been a large part of her work as attorney general, citing a 2020 agreement with health insurance companies that expanded access to behavioral health services.

Chang-Díaz’s platform also addresses mental health, promising to ensure mental health services are covered by insurance to the same extent other health care services are. She is also the only candidate in the race that includes two Republicans, former lawmaker Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty, who supports a single-payer health care system.

Spilka, whose father suffered from mental health issues, has long been a proponent of expanding access to mental health resources and is a frequent visitor to the Framingham facility, though usually “without all the press,” said Eric Masi, President and CEO of Wayside Youth & Family Support Network. The network runs the Tempo program, which serves young adults 16 to 25 years old.

Spilka is currently pushing mental health legislation that would mandate coverage for annual mental health checkups on par with annual physical checkups, a measure Healey says she supports. The House has yet to take up the bill.

Her chamber’s budget this year also prominently features funding for mental health services, creating the Behavioral Health Access and Crisis Intervention Trust Fund, which will fund crisis supports and a new behavioral health crisis hotline. It also includes roughly half a billion for adult support services like outpatient programming and care coordination among health care providers, as well as $112.5 million for children’s mental health services.

“[Spilka] is a social worker herself, and understands what families and kids need. She’s visited us dozens of times,” Masi said. “The fact that the attorney general wants to come here . . . that says a lot about her priorities.”





Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.