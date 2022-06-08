Man charged with abusing one-year-old daughter in New Hampshire following police investigation

“This degree of trauma, with multiple external injuries and severe internal injuries, could only be explained by an adult severely physically abusing this child,” Drs. Alice Newton and Dr. Fiona Danaher from Massachusetts General Hospital wrote on Feb. 28 in court papers. “The abdominal injury is likely from a direct blow to her abdomen, and her brain injury and skull swelling are likely related to being slammed against a surface or thrown down.”

Doctors in New Hampshire and Massachusetts hospitals 70 miles apart reached the same conclusion: There was no way the infant girl had done this herself, no way the older sibling, a three-year-old, was responsible for the hole in her bowel, the bruising of her brain, the nail ripped from her finger or the bruising around her left ear.

David Trainor, the infant’s father with ties to both Salem Mass. and New Hampshire, was arrested June 1 by Concord, N.H. police who allege in court papers that the 32-year-old man physically abused his child in their Concord home and waited at least 24 hours before getting medical care for her - actions that led to a life-saving resuscitation in the ER at Concord Hospital ER and life-threatening injuries when she arrived at MGH for a heightened level of care later that day.

Trainor was arraigned in Merrimac Superior Court last weekwhere not guilty pleas were entered to four charges - two counts of assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and assault on a child showing “extreme indifference. Bail was set at $100,000 cash, an amount that was posted by a relative, according to court records.

Trainor was living with his wife and their three-year-old daughter in a single family home in Concord when firefighters rushed the infant to the hospital on Feb. 23. He is now living in Salem, Mass., according to court records. Trainor’s attorney, identified in court records as Charles J. Keefe, did not return a Globe telephone call Wednesday. A relative contacted by the Globe hung up.

Concord Police Deputy Chief John Thomas relayed some positive news about the health of the child who is now 15 months old.

“She’s been released from Mass. General. She is healing and mending well,’’ he said in an telephone interview. Her medical team “is very happy with how she is recovering.”

He said the Department of Children, Youth and Families is now involved in the case, but he declined to say who has custody of the infant. “It’s not the family, I will tell you that,’' he said.

Thomas said he did not have “a clear answer” as to why it took three months for police to charge Trainor. But, he added, “anytime you have an investigation like this, it has to be a very thorough investigation. And any time you have an in home incident, you have to do your due diligence to identify who the perpetrator was when you have a violence against a child.”

According to a Concord police affidavit filed in court, Trainor was the primary caretaker of both his daughters in late February while his wife was on a “girls trip” with a relative. She told police she last saw her children on Feb. 14 before leaving for the trip and was not at home on Feb, 23, court paper stated.

Once the child was at Concord Hospital on Feb. 23, staffers would not let Trainor near the child and contacted police.

He declined to speak with officers at the time.

“I’m not in the mood to talk about myself....I’m just going to wait until I have a lawyer,’' he allegedly told police, according to court papers.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.