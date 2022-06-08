Man sentenced to life in prison for death of woman found burned near train tracks in Bridgewater

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement that Julian Squires, 48, received a life term behind bars during his sentencing hearing in Plymouth Superior Court, where Squires had last week been convicted of murder and kidnapping in the death of Bortner, of New Jersey.

A Manchester, N.H., man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for his role in the murder of 29-year-old Ashley Bortner, whose body was found burned near train tracks in Bridgewater in November 2015 , authorities said.

“The murder of Miss Bortner was particularly gruesome and cruel,” Cruz said in the statement. “I am pleased that the jury saw the facts of this case and found Julian Squires guilty for his role in this heinous crime.”

The statement said Bridgewater police on Nov. 3, 2015, got a report just before midnight of a fire burning near MBTA train tracks. Police determined a human body had been set ablaze and later identified Bortner as the victim, authorities said.

“Bortner’s body had been burned over 70%, she had been gagged by clothing, and her face was wrapped with a towel. Bortner’s hands and feet were also bound behind her,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Mass. State Police investigators gleaned that Squires’ co-defendant, Fernando Owens, 50, knew Bortner and believed she played a role in his son’s murder in Suffolk County. Owens fled to the Dominican Republic after the slaying but was later apprehended there, the statement said.

Owens is currently awaiting trial on one count each of murder and aggravated kidnapping in Bortner’s death, according to Cruz’s office.

Jason Benzaken, a lawyer for Owens, said Wednesday via email that it was “unfortunate that Mr. Squires was convicted of murdering Ms. Bortner, and I hope he zealously pursues all appellate and post-conviction options available to him. I cannot go into detail, but at this time, Mr. Owens intends to go to trial on these charges.”

