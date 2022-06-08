Man stabbed after fight in Davis Square in Somerville

A man was seriously injured with multiple stab wounds after a fight in Davis Square in Somerville Tuesday night, Somerville police said.
Police received reports at 8:32 p.m. of two men fighting with one man possibly having a knife, Somerville police said in a statement Wednesday. The incident took place in Davis Square at Statue Park, said Somerville Police Captain Jeff DiGregorio in a brief telephone interview.
Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man, whose name was not released, with “multiple stab wounds to his torso,” according to the statement. The man had serious but non-life threatening injuries and is recovering in a local hospital, police said.
As of around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, the investigation is still active and no arrests have been made, DiGregorio said.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Somerville police’s Criminal Investigation Division at (617) 625-1600 x7226.
