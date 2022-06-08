Nearly 100 groups performed as Newton’s largest PorchFest put out the welcome mat

Alla Webster, co-chair of the PorchFest Committee, said the festival brought at least a couple thousand people, which is more than double the number of attendees from Newton’s last PorchFest.

Newton PorchFest is a localized, “low-key” music festival that “brings musicians of all stripes together with music enthusiasts of all stripes,” Stacey Moriarty, co-chair of the PorchFest Committee, said.

After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, Newton celebrated its first PorchFest since 2019. Inspired by festivals in neighboring cities, this year’s event on June 4 included nearly 100 groups performing on more than 60 porches, yards, and driveways across the villages.

Webster said she thinks one of the best things about PorchFest is its inclusivity.

“All ages can attend, from small babies in prams to older folk in wheelchairs,” she said. “On my street, a group of kids got together to have a lemonade stand, and another had homemade temporary tattoos.”

Moriarty said this year’s PorchFest was the largest yet in Newton.

“Because the festival was so well received, we decided to expand to Newton Lower Falls and Waban,” she said.

There were also musicians of all ages who performed various genres of music, from rock to folk, jazz to classical, pop to punk, and everything in between.

This year’s acts were all musical, Moriarty said, with the exception of a storytelling show by Nomad Story Slam.

“As long as you can entertain, you can pretty much express your art in any way you’d like,” Webster said.

Newton community members gather outside a home on Chestnut Street for The Porch Rockers’ set. Antonia Quinn

Some families brought blankets and chairs to watch the performances and others moved around from porch to porch for 10-minute snippets.

Newton resident Julia Hass did a bit of porch hopping but made sure to stay for her favorite group’s set — bluegrass band, Deceptive Lemons.

“I saw them in 2019 and remember liking them a lot, so I knew I had to come back and see them again,” she said.

Like Deceptive Lemons, which performed bluegrass standards and newgrass covers, many other groups at the event covered popular songs of their genre.

At a porch on Chestnut Street in Waban, event-goers started joining in as they heard the female-fronted pop ensemble, The Porch Rockers, start singing 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” and Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the USA.”

Artists at the event also performed original songs. Rock band, Brian DeStoop and The Old Haunts, sang about struggling to transition from adolescence to adulthood, for instance, and folk singer-songwriter Rob Siegel sang about math, physics, love, and religion.

Webster said the variety of acts, musical genres, and personalities means “there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Village Bank has been the largest sponsor of Newton’s PorchFest all three years, said Moriarty, and they have also received grants from Newton Cultural Council and Newton Community Pride. The PorchFest Committee received donations from local businesses as well.

“It’s totally cliché, but it takes a village,” Moriarty said.

Newton PorchFest is set to take place annually on the first Saturday in June, “so mark your calendars for next year’s PorchFest,” Webster said. “Saturday, June 3, 2023.”

The band White Collar Crime performs at the Suzuki School of Newton as part of Newton PorchFest. Antonia Quinn



