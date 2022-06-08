Opioid-related overdose deaths surged to an all-time high in Mass. last year

The rate of opioid-related deaths is 32.6 per 100,000 in 2021, up from 29.9 in 2020 and the previous peak of 30.7 in 2016.

That is lower than the 15 percent increase seen nationally, but remains “very problematic for Massachusetts,” Health Commissioner Margaret R. Cooke told the Public Health Council Wednesday as she released the report.

The rate of opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts surged by 9 percent in 2021, exceeding the state’s previous peak in 2016 by 6 percent, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health.

Looking at the number of deaths, the department estimates that 2,290 people died of opioid-related overdoses in 2021, an 8.8 percent increase over the previous year.

In a small glimmer of hope, preliminary data suggest that deaths may have declined by 4 percent in the first quarter of this year. Preliminary data show 551 confirmed and estimated opioid-relate overdose deaths, 24 fewer deaths than in the first three months of 2021.

As in the past, fentanyl was present in the vast majority -- 93.3 percent -- of the deaths in which toxicology data could be collected. For the first time, the state included information about alcohol, reporting that alcohol was present in about a quarter of those who died of overdoses in 2021.

Wednesday’s report contrasts with the trends seen in the previous semiannual report released in November. That report found only a 1 percent increase in the first nine months of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, suggesting the crisis was stabilizing after a 5 percent spike in deaths in 2020, when the effects of the pandemic erased the state’s progress in combating illicit opioid use.





Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.