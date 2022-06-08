fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police seek to identify man in connection with assault on Fenway security guard

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated June 8, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying this person wanted in connection to an assault on a security officer at Fenway Park on May 29, 2022.Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to an assault on a Fenway Park security guard after a Red Sox game last month, police said Wednesday.

In an unprovoked attack, a security officer was “sucker-punched” in the head about 5:46 p.m. on May 29 near 49 Lansdowne St., police said. The security officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“The suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build and short, dark hair, wearing a navy-blue Red Sox jersey (#11 Devers), light-colored shorts and white sneakers,” police said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation, and police asked anyone with information to call 617-343-4683. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to 27463.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

