Police seek to identify man in connection with assault on Fenway security guard

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to an assault on a Fenway Park security guard after a Red Sox game last month, police said Wednesday.
In an unprovoked attack, a security officer was “sucker-punched” in the head about 5:46 p.m. on May 29 near 49 Lansdowne St., police said. The security officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
“The suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build and short, dark hair, wearing a navy-blue Red Sox jersey (#11 Devers), light-colored shorts and white sneakers,” police said in a statement.
The incident is under investigation, and police asked anyone with information to call 617-343-4683. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to 27463.
