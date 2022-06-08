Police seek to identify man in connection with assault on Fenway security guard

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to an assault on a Fenway Park security guard after a Red Sox game last month, police said Wednesday.

In an unprovoked attack, a security officer was “sucker-punched” in the head about 5:46 p.m. on May 29 near 49 Lansdowne St., police said. The security officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.