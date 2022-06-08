Public interviews for Boston superintendent finalists could begin in two weeks

As with past searches, committee members are planning to compliment their interviews with others conducted by panels of students, teachers, parents, and community members that have not been selected. But in a departure from past practice, interviews will be conducted on Zoom.

Public interviews could take place on June 22, 23, and 24, although details are still being ironed out. A final vote on who to hire could be held at a special meeting on June 29, although the School Committee would still need to negotiate a contract with the new hire.

The finalists for the Boston schools superintendent’s job may not be announced until the week of June 20, giving the School Committee a razor-tight deadline to pick a new leader, according to an estimated timeline presented at a meeting Wednesday.

Advertisement

The new timeline is about a week later than anticipated and will require rescheduling the June 22 School Committee meeting to allow time for the public interviews.

School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson expressed confidence Wednesday the process will end by the end of June as scheduled but said a separate panel responsible for choosing the finalists has more vetting and deliberating to do.

Still, there’s a possibility the finalists could be announced next week, Robinson said.

“There are many moving parts to this process,” she said. “For those reasons, we cannot announce a firm schedule, but we do want to share our best thinking so that people can mark their calendars.”

The search panel began its task in March and in recent weeks narrowed a pool of about three dozen candidates to fewer than a dozen.

“I can say, confidently, we have a number of highly qualified people that are willing to consider Boston and are engaging in serious conversations with us,” said Michael O’Neill, the School Committee’s vice chair who serves on the search panel. “They recognize the opportunities we currently have, they also recognize the challenges that Boston faces, and they are not shying away from that.”

Advertisement

The School Committee is racing to replace outgoing Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. She was originally slated to leave June 30, but O’Neill said Wednesday he believes she can stay on until July 15. That could provide the committee with some wiggle room to hire a new leader and have that person in place by the time Cassellius leaves, an ambitious timeline.

Yet some committee members remain concerned that a new leader won’t be able to step in right away and renewed calls for Robinson to formulate a plan to identify a interim superintendent. Robinson said discussions are underway with the mayor’s office and Cassellius’s executive team to see if someone could fill the role temporarily.

She said she expects to have more clarity on the possibility an interim in the next week. Appointing an interim would require a School Committee vote.

School Committee member Brandon Cardet-Hernandez expressed disappointment that the interim superintendent issue has not been resolved, especially if the search for a permanent leader doesn’t end on time. He worried the uncertainty might be creating anxiety among principals and teachers.

“It’s a level of unnecessary disorganization,” said Cardet-Hernandez, while also expressing appreciation for Robinson’s efforts behind the scenes to address the issue. “I wouldn’t want to be running a school right now and hear this as our answer.”

Advertisement





James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.