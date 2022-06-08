R.I. House passes bill to regulate electric bikes, allow them on bike paths

The current legal status of electric bikes is “murky at best” in Rhode Island, Kislak said. “We need to have a regulatory framework for e-bikes, which are in all our communities and on all our bike paths,” she said after the vote.

If the bill passes the Senate and becomes law, Rhode Island would join 36 other states with similar laws, said Representative Rebecca Kislak, the Providence Democrat who introduced the bill.

PROVIDENCE — Despite objections, the Rhode Island House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 55 to 8 for a bill that would regulate electric bicycles like traditional pedal-powered bikes, allowing them to be used on streets and bike paths without registration or insurance.

Advertisement

Kislak said the legislation “safely encourages the use of a healthy, zero-carbon form of transportation that many more Rhode Islanders will be adopting as time goes on. As we work toward our goals of reducing carbon emissions, e-bikes will help expand opportunities for some people to replace some car trips with bikes.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But House Minority Whip Michael W. Chippendale, a Foster Republican, voted against the bill, questioning why electric bikes don’t have the same registration, insurance, and safety inspection requirements as motorcycles.

“A bike that weighs approximately 70 pounds – some more, some less – traveling at up to 28 mph can induce 500 pounds of force upon impact, and that is more than enough to explode a human skull,” he said. “So if a little old lady crossing the street gets broadsided by someone on an e-bike and killed, nobody is going to be able to tell them what the license plate was” or “compel them to cover the damages.”

Kislak argued that electric bikes are more comparable to traditional pedal-powered bicycles than to motorcycles.

In a recent tweet, she said she was riding her traditional bike on the East Bay Bike Path and saw at least four electric bikes that were “entirely indistinguishable” from her bike — except for “the quiet hum of their motors” and the fact that two older men “weren’t at all out of breath after climbing the hill.”

Advertisement

Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. wrote to the House Corporations Committee, raising concerns about Kislak’s bill.

“Having electric bicycles sharing the same ‘rules of the road’ as bicycles and pedestrians is unsafe for all and could be nearly impossible to design an accommodation for pedestrians, bicycles, and e-bicycles together,” Alviti wrote. “Also, allowing electric bicycles to enjoy the same roadways etc., and in the same manner as bicycles would mean that electric bicycles would be allowed on our many bike paths.”

The state now prohibits e-bicycles from its bike paths because “they create a danger to the walking and bicycle riding public,” Alviti said.

When the bill came before the House Corporations Committee in March, Kislak noted that electric bikes are not allowed on state bike paths right now, but she said that prohibition is not enforced and “we should have laws that reflect reality.”

“E-bikes are really important. They are here to stay,” Kislak told the committee. “They help us to have access to different modes of transportation, which will help us as we move forward and commute in ways other than cars.”

She spoke about how a friend of hers has multiple sclerosis, but they were able to go for a bike ride together because her friend rented an electric bike. She said that highlights how electric bikes can help people with different abilities and physical challenges.

Advertisement

For example, electric bikes can help people who couldn’t otherwise pedal up College Hill in Providence, Kislak said. “We have a very hilly city, and e-bikes provide the assistance we need to make it really easy to commute in our state, with all our beautiful hills.”

The PeopleForBikes Coalition, a national advocacy group, urged the House Corporations Committee to pass Kislak’s bill.

“Electric bikes are enjoyed by people from all walks of life, and they are being widely adopted by Americans from all age groups,” wrote the coalition’s policy counsel, Alex Logemann.

Until recently, the regulation of electric bicycles had been done in a “piecemeal and uncoordinated manner,” Logemann said. But six years ago, US bicycle manufacturers developed the three-class system for electric bikes, and that is reflected in Kislak’s bill, he said. He said 36 other states, including Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine, have adopted this three-class system:

Class 1: Pedal-assist electric bicycle — The rider must be pedaling for the motor to engage, has a top speed of 20 miles per hour.

Class 2: Throttle-assist electric bicycle — The motor can provide power independently of whether the rider is pedaling, has top speed of 20 miles per hour.

Class 3: Pedal-assist electric bicycle with a top speed of 28 miles per hour.

The legislation also would require that new e-bikes bear a permanent label from the manufacturer indicating their class, top speeds, and other motor information. Faster Class 3 e-bicycles would be required to be equipped with speedometers.

The bill would require helmets on any rider 15 or younger on any type of electric bike, and for all riders of Class 3 electric bikes. It would prohibit those under 16 from riding a Class 3 electric bike, except as a passenger.

Advertisement

To maintain uniformity throughout the state, the bill prohibits cities and towns from imposing additional limits on electric bikes, except by regulating speed limits.

Kislak said there is no companion bill in the Senate but that broader legislation introduced by Senator Dawn Euer, a Newport Democrat, contains electric bike provision.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.