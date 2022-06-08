Ringo Starr’s new tour comes to PPAC Sunday. If you didn’t get tickets, he has no plans to retire.

The All-Starrs are indeed stars in their own right: Edgar Winter; Colin Hay of Men at Work, Steve Lukather of Toto, Scottish rocker Hamish Stuart (Average White Band, who has worked with everyone from Paul McCartney to Aretha Franklin) Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto) and rock drummer/vocalist Gregg Bissonette, who worked with David Lee Roth (and fun fact, drummed the musical interludes on “Friends.”)

After earning his honorary doctorate from Boston’s Berklee College of Music on June 2, Dr. Ringo Starr and his All-Starrs will play the Providence Performing Arts Center June 12.

The group kicked off their tour May 26 at a virtual Zoom press conference from Ontario, attended by The Globe.

Sitting center stage in a red zip-up sweatshirt, black T-shirt with “LOVE” emblazoned across the chest, black slacks, sneakers, and signature tinted sunglasses and earring, Starr, who turns 82 next month, said he has no plans to retire.

“I’m a musician; I don’t have to retire. As long as I can pick up those sticks, I got a gig,” he said. “I just love it.”

Some working musicians don’t make it big, he noted, and have to leave the career for “a job in a factory. I just came in reverse: from a factory to this. And this is, I promise you, much better.”

ON HIS FACTORY BASEMENT START

In fact, if Sir Starr could watch one documentary of any time in his career, he’d love to see one on “the Eddie Clayton group, that was the first band I was in. The three of us worked in a factory, and we played in the basement” in Liverpool, he said.

In 1957, a teenage Ringo joined the Eddie Clayton Skiffle Band, according to his website. Two years later he joined the Raving Texans, who became Rory Storm and the Hurricanes. He was later asked to join The Beatles. The one-time factory worker and basement drummer became a Beatle in August 1962.

Born Richard Starkey in a struggling area of Liverpool in 1940, a burst appendix at age 6 left him in the hospital for a year. After contracting tuberculosis at 13, he was sent to a sanatorium for a year. It was there he first beat on a drum.

He alluded to that moment in his speech at Berklee: “To keep us busy, once a month, this woman brought in [instruments]. I hit that drum and it was like madness. I would’ve played in the hospital band if she gave me the little drum. I just wanted to be a drummer from that moment on. It was my big dream. And, you know, it’s still unfolding.”

In cap and gown, Starr revealed his drumming process to the Berklee crowd: “I just hit them. That’s all I do. I just hit the buggers. And it seems to be, I hit ‘em in the right place.”

ON BEING HAPPIEST WHEN PLAYING

The nine-time Grammy winner, Oscar-winner and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee — who has been both knighted and doctored — said at Berklee his life has been “like some strange fairy tale.”

At the tour press conference, Starr said his childlike love of drumming never left him: “I only ever wanted to be a drummer,” he said. “My mother had this great line, she’d say: ‘You know what, son? I always feel like you’re happiest when you’re playing.’ And deep inside I am. I just love it.”

Not playing during lock-down was “really difficult. I love to play, as you can tell. I put the All-Starrs together 32 years ago — and I was in a couple of bands before that. For me, that’s what it’s all about — playing and having an audience.”

What saved him during lockdown was “painting, making EPs, and going to the gym.”

Starr also makes “spin art,” and graphic designs. Proceeds from Ringo Starr Art go to the Lotus Foundation. Founded in 1998 by Starr and his wife Barbara Starkey, the Lotus Foundation aims to help a multitude of causes, including Substance abuse, Cerebral palsy, homelessness and animals in need, according to his web site.

He recently unveiled “Ringo Starr NFT Collection - The Creative Mind Of A Beatle” — his website tells us he’s the “First Beatle to Launch into the NFT Universe.” In a video posted to Twitter, Starr explained has a Metaverse gallery of his NFT art. (His fans’ reactions to that tweet weren’t quite as enthusiastic.)

ON ‘GET BACK’

Many fans, though, were enthusiastic about Disney+’s 2021 Beatles docs-series “Get Back,” directed by Peter Jackson.

“I remembered quite a lot of it,” Starr said of the docuseries footage at the press conference. “We made other records and it went through the same cycle. The difference with ‘Get Back,’ we had no songs to start. John and Paul would always have a couple songs so we could start the ball rolling, and there we didn’t.”

The Beatle “never liked” the original 1970 documentary of the album by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, he said.

“It was so narrow. It was on one point of an argument. And all the down parts. And I kept saying: ‘We were laughing; we were having fun as well, and we played great, and we did all this in a month.’ And Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s, I thought, was just too down,” he said. “I spoke to Peter, I said, ‘I was there— it was lots of fun, as well.’ He certainly brought that out. So I’m grateful to Peter for doing such a great job.”

Back in the ‘60s, almost no one filmed the Beatles at shows, he said.

There were “very few cameras in the audience… Nobody filmed us. [Now] we all come on, and half the audience [is filming on phones.] That’s the atmosphere for them now. You have to go with it… That’s always been a musician’s attitude, to move with the times.”

Asked if he thought the Beatles should’ve stayed together a few more years, he said:

“We were lads when we started, and as it went on, we had wives and children. We stopped touring and made great records. We all played well together, and got on with each other. It came to a point, 8 years later — that blows me away, we did all that in 8 years— it was time to leave.”

RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND

At PPAC, 220 Weybosset St., Providence, R.I. on June 12. 7:30 p.m. Phone: 401-421-2787. www.PPAC.org. The show is sold out.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.