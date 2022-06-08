Security worker dies in fall at The Country Club in Brookline

A security worker was killed overnight in a fall at The Country Club in Brookline, authorities said Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said via email that it appears an overnight security subcontractor fell roughly 10 feet at some point during the night and was discovered Wednesday morning.
There were no immediate signs of foul play, spokesperson David Traub said, and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The worker’s name wasn’t disclosed. Their death remains under investigation.
The tragedy comes about a week before the US Open golf tournament is scheduled to kick off at the club on June 16.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
