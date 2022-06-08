Some students thrive learning virtually. How will educators respond?

The most enduring principle in education is making the right choice to meet each and every student’s individualized needs. When the pandemic forced schools to shut down in-person learning in March 2020, all students, families, and teachers were up-ended and sent home to “figure it out.” Many districts had to find new ways to connect with their students without face-to-face contact. As an educator with many years of experience, I applaud their efforts.

The pandemic has brought its share of pain and challenges to every aspect of our lives. Yet, it has also brought a positive new change to education: the option of online education for some K-12 students.

Advertisement

For those of us who choose to teach virtually, we know that many students flourish in this environment. It is certainly not the model for all but neither is the brick-and-mortar classroom. The pandemic has now shown families across the country that there’s no one size that fits all with education. Now, what do we do with this new information?

That enduring principle of finding the right model for students to learn best will require us all to be open, grow, and change. While remote learning presented its own challenges for both overly-burdened parents and their children, there are some families and students who prefer learning online.

Whether it is the need for a flexible, customized schedule or the comfort and support some students feel at home, remote learning remains an option for some families. The parent of a fifth-grader told me, “My daughter was so quiet in school, she never participated. Now she is on Live Lesson and she is participating, and fully engaged.”

As we finish the second semester at Rhode Island Connections Academy (RhoCA), we are reflecting on student data and parental feedback. During the 2021-22 academic year, Rhode Island Connections Academy has provided a rigorous remote education option for more than 100 students in grades K-12 in the state. Now, we are planning for the 2022-23 academic year in collaboration with districts to provide this option to those who need it.

Advertisement

Our parents gave us positive feedback in our first year and we look forward to continuing to offer remote learning for more students in the coming months and school years. “My daughter has struggled with social anxiety since elementary,” writes one parent of a high school junior enrolled with Rhode Island Connections Academy. “We feel so blessed to have this opportunity for an alternative education.”

Medical diagnoses, flexible schedules, safety concerns, and the need for a unique learning environment are major reasons why many families seek out Rhode Island Connections Academy, a remote, public education program option available with the approval of local participating school districts. When students register for Rhode Island Connections Academy, and local districts approve their requests, they receive a high-quality education from state-certified teachers specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom. These teachers create strong and honest relationships with the students and their families. A high school parent writes, “My son has learned how to hold himself accountable and learned how to reach out and communicate at high levels with his teachers.”

These relationships help the students to grow and thrive in a setting that ignites their passion for learning.

At Rhode Island Connections Academy, we look forward to continuing to meet the needs of such students in partnership with local school districts. The pandemic has changed the landscape of education, providing more options for online learning. While it is not the best fit for every student, it has forced the field of education to examine how virtual learning can be the best learning environment for some students.

Advertisement

Tracey McGee-Moreira is the principal of Rhode Island Connections Academy.