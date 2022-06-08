Ten ways to save money on gas this summer

Make sure your tires are inflated to the proper pressure. If they’re underinflated, you’ll not only get reduced fuel economy, but your tires will also wear out more rapidly. Don’t use the maximum pressure printed on the tire’s sidewall — the proper tire pressure for your vehicle can usually be found on a sticker in the driver’s side door jamb or the glove box. You can also find it in the owner’s manual.

With prices at the pump getting higher than ever at about $5 a gallon in Mass., budget-conscious drivers will be looking for ways to save money on gas and conserve fuel this summer. Here are some tips and tricks on how to do just that.

Advertisement

2. SKIP THE A.C.

Turn off your air conditioning, and open a window instead. According to AAA, driving with the windows open — even at highway speeds — has less effect on fuel economy than the engine power that’s needed to run air conditioning.

3. SHOP AROUND

Use Google Maps, the GasBuddy app, or a similar online service to find the cheapest prices at gas stations along your route.

4. PAY ATTENTION TO WHEN YOU FILL UP

According to GasBuddy.com, days earlier in the week tend to be cheaper to buy gas, and Monday is the best time to fill up your tank.

5. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF REWARDS AND LOYALTY PROGRAMS

You can save money on gas by signing up for loyalty programs like Shell Fuel Rewards. Another way to get discounts is by using the Pay with GasBuddy card. It’s free to sign up, you just link your debit card to the card and then save anywhere from 3 to 25 cents per gallon. You can use the card in combination with other loyalty programs to maximize your savings.

Advertisement

6. SLOW DOWN

Driving fast can not only get you a speeding ticket; it will also cost you at the pump. Fuel economy drops off significantly at speeds faster than 50 miles per hour. Put it this way: for every 5 miles per hour you drive over 50 miles per hour, it’s like paying an additional 32 cents per gallon for gas, according to FuelEconomy.gov. So obey the speed limit.

7. DRIVE SMARTER

Aggressive driving (jackrabbit starts, rapid acceleration and braking) wastes gas. In fact it can lower your gas mileage by roughly 15 to 30 percent at highway speeds and 10 to 40 percent in stop-and-go traffic, according to FuelEconomy.gov.

AAA recommends that you accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle, think about how you use your brakes, and plan your trips accordingly. “When driving in town, adjust your speed to ‘time’ the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel,” AAA’s website states. “When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.”

8. USE CRUISE CONTROL

AAA also suggests using cruise control on highways to help maintain a constant speed, which can also save fuel.

9. LIGHTEN YOUR LOAD

The heavier your car is, the more fuel it needs to accelerate, so clear out any unnecessary stuff that may be weighing it down. Avoid using roof racks, cargo boxes, and other carriers. Having stuff on your roof increases aerodynamic drag and lowers fuel economy.

Advertisement

10. DON’T UPGRADE (UNLESS YOU HAVE TO)

Check your owner’s manual to check which type of gasoline is recommended for your engine. Unless premium fuel is required by your car’s manufacturer, AAA research has found it provides no added benefit.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.