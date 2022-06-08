Two-car collision in Wenham sends three to hospital

Three people were injured when a sedan and a pickup truck collided on Route 1A in Wenham Wednesday morning, officials said.

Around 9:20 a.m., a 2006 GMC Sierra crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2007 Toyota Corolla, officials said. The driver of the GMC, as well as the driver and a passenger in the Toyota, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The two people in the Toyota were then taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital.