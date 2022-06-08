Two-car collision in Wenham sends three to hospital

Three people were injured when a sedan and a pickup truck collided on Route 1A in Wenham Wednesday morning, officials said.
Around 9:20 a.m., a 2006 GMC Sierra crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2007 Toyota Corolla, officials said. The driver of the GMC, as well as the driver and a passenger in the Toyota, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The two people in the Toyota were then taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital.
The crash is under investigation by the Wenham Police Department and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team. Police asked anyone with information to call the Wenham Police Department at 978-468-5500.
