Urvashi Vaid, LGBTQ activist from Boston to the national stage

“It is strangely perfect that the celebration of the patriarchy’s gun power coincides with the gay and lesbian community’s celebration of pride throughout the country,” she said. “It points out the difference between nationalism and liberation.”

In Washington, D.C., “tanks and guns are parading on Constitution Avenue,” she said of the National Victory Celebration marking the end of the Gulf War.

Speaking on Boston Common for Pride Day 31 years ago to a then-record crowd of 90,000 for the event, Urvashi Vaid kept one eye on another gathering in the nation’s capital while encouraging the LGBTQ community to spread its message.

Advertisement

While nationalism “says what counts is what the nation-state needs,” she added, liberation “seeks freedom. Its goal is to maximize individual choice. It thrives on difference and pluralism.”

The national and international LGBTQ community lost a powerful voice when Ms. Vaid died in New York City of metastatic breast cancer on May 14, at 63.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

And those who had knew and worked with her during the years she lived in Boston, and through her decades in Provincetown, also remembered an activist who had helped shape the region’s LGBTQ community, beginning in the late 1970s.

“I was always just awash after I spoke with her, after we chatted, after we went for a beer,” said Sue Hyde, whom Ms. Vaid hired to work at Gay Community News in Boston in 1982. “I was awash in her analysis, her political acumen, her perceptiveness about community organizing. I had never met anybody like her before.”

Arriving in Boston at the end of the 1970s to attend Northeastern University School of Law, Ms. Vaid quickly became an activist on many levels: in the media, at the school, in neighborhoods.

She participated in the Green Light Project in Allston-Brighton, which created “safe houses” for women, designated by a green light in the window and a decal on the door, to provide assistance and shelter for women who faced threats from domestic violence to rape to home break-ins.

Advertisement

In later years, she was a familiar Provincetown presence, organizing poetry and political readings and an annual New Year’s Eve beach bonfire. More recently, she served on the board of The Commons, which calls itself as a “coworking space for creative individuals, artists, entrepreneurs, and start-up businesses.”

“Like everything she did throughout her entire life, she made each and every one of us a better board member. And because of that, the organization became better, too,” said Terrence Meck, who chairs the board.

“It is hard to put into words just how much I will miss having Urvashi in my life,” he wrote in an e-mail. “But I feel eternally grateful to be taking with me all of that wisdom, drive, and spirit she bestowed upon all of us into everything I do, in Provincetown and beyond.”

Activist Richard Burns met her on their first day as law school students at Northeastern. He been managing editor of Gay Community News, on whose board Ms. Vaid would later serve. She was one of four open lesbians in their class and he was the only openly gay man.

“She was a firebrand right from the start,” he said. “We hit it off and became co-organizers and, quote, co-conspirators and friends very quickly.”

Advertisement

Along with demonstrations and marching, he said, she became involved in the basic workings of city and state elective politics, organizing candidates’ nights and questionnaires for those who sought the gay and lesbian vote.

Ms. Vaid and Burns also lobbied professors to create a course in lesbian and gay people in the law at Northeastern.

“Some of them met with us alone and said they had never actually spoken with a gay or lesbian person before,” said Burns, a former executive director of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center in New York City.

He remembered Ms. Vaid as an activist who was effective in any venue, small or large.

“She was that rare person who was both an activist on the street, and an organization and institution builder, and a public speaker. She was a rousing and inspiring public speaker and writer, and a public intellectual.”

Involved with various organizations, including what was then the Boston Lesbian and Gay Political Alliance, Ms. Vaid “had this huge swath of intellectual grasp of all kinds of things — yes, politics; yes, community organization; yes, lesbian and gay issues,” said Hyde, a longtime activist who is now executive director of the Wild Geese Foundation.

“But she also was an attorney who had paid a great deal of attention in her classes at Northeastern,” Hyde added, “and she already had a grasp of the potential power of the law to realize a level of equality and freedom for people who didn’t have it.”

Advertisement

One of three sisters, Urvashi Vaid was born in New Delhi on Oct. 8, 1958. Her father, Krishna Baldev Vaid, was a writer who later taught at the State University of New York at Potsdam. Her mother, Champa Vaid, was a poet and painter.

Moving to the United States as a girl, Ms. Vaid went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College. After graduating from Northeastern School of Law, she moved to Washington and was a staff lawyer for the National Prison Project.

Subsequently, she served as spokeswoman, then executive director, of what is now the National LGBTQ Task Force. Her other work included serving as executive director of the Arcus Foundation, a charitable foundation whose focuses include LGBT rights and social justice.

She also created the social innovation firm the Vaid Group and founded LPAC, a political action committee that supports candidates who “share our commitment to LGBTQ and women’s equality, and social justice.”

Several years ago, the Harvard Women’s Law Association named her as one of its International Women’s Day honorees.

“I was both awed and deeply inspired by Urvashi’s profound eloquence, her fierceness and passion, her capacity to lead, and by her warm and beautiful heart,” Ellen LaPointe, chief executive of Fenway Health, said in a statement from the organization, which honored Ms. Vaid with the Dr. Susan M. Love Award in 2012. “She consistently centered the interwoven intersectionalities that are inherent in our fight for equality. She was relentless, and she urged us not to compromise.”

Advertisement

Ms. Vaid leaves her longtime partner, Kate Clinton, an activist and political humorist; and her two sisters, Rachna and Jyotsna.

“The values that draw us to each other and that allow us to continue to be excited about being in a relationship with each other are connected to the political values that each of us has and we share,” Ms. Vaid once said in a joint video interview she did with Clinton.

Ms. Vaid also was an aunt to Alok Vaid-Menon, a trans performance artist who lives in New York City.

“I think in so many ways Urvish was our anchor and rock,” Vaid-Menon said of Ms. Vaid’s presence in the family.

As someone with “a deep reverence for friendship,” Ms. Vaid “didn’t want to just critique what was wrong with the world,” Vaid-Menon said. “She wanted to show us another way of living that was more lush and abundant than anyone thought was really possible.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.