Woman allegedly steals police cruiser in Malden; State Police arrest her in Boston after pursuit

Procopio said Malden police shortly before midnight issued a BOLO, or be-on-the-lookout advisory, for one of their cruisers that had been stolen.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, in a statement identified the woman as Renelle Sonia, of Malden. It wasn’t clear if she had hired a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

A 38-year-old woman allegedly stole a Malden police cruiser from that city late Tuesday and drove it into Boston where she was arrested, according to State Police.

“A few minutes later the cruiser was spotted on the Zakim Bridge operating erratically,” Procopio said. “An MSP Trooper located the stolen cruiser on on Rt 93 South by Mass Ave. and attempted to conduct a stop. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit was authorized by Troop H Headquarters.”

Advertisement

Procopio said the stolen cruiser exited Interstate 93 at Columbia Road and then proceeded to Mass. Ave.

“The driver of the stolen cruiser stopped at Victoria’s Diner located at 1024 Mass Ave in Boston,” Procopio said, adding that Sonia was taken into custody on scene. No one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged.

Sonia’s now charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to stop for police, according to authorities.

Her arraignment was slated for Wednesday in Roxbury Municipal Court. It wasn’t immediately clear how she allegedly gained access to the cruiser.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.