You can now wager on the Rhode Island governor’s race. Kind of.

Right now, incumbent Governor Dan McKee leads the pack at 69 cents per share, with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in second at 31 cents per share. Former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and health care advocate Luis Daniel Muñoz are all at 5 cents or less per share.

PredictIt, which allows you to buy and sell “shares” of political outcomes that range from who will be the Democratic and Republican nominees for president in 2024 to the number of seats the Labor Party will win in Australia, has set the odds for candidates in Rhode Island’s Sept. 13 primary.

It’s not exactly Twin River, but if want to put your money where your tweets are, you can place a small wager on who will win the Democratic primary for governor.

The company allows you buy and sell your shares over time, so if you think Foulkes is poised to surge into the lead after spending millions of dollars on television ads this summer, you might be able to make a healthy profit if she goes on to win the primary.

Before you assume that McKee has a healthy lead in this betting market, consider this: In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul’s shares to win the Democratic primary are trading at 98 cents (you can still buy AOC for a penny). In Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey is trading at 94 cents a share to win the governor’s race.

As with any day traders or sports betters, PredictIt’s users aren’t necessarily the perfect way to predict the outcome of any political event. But it’s worth noting that they were on the Gina Raimondo for US secretary of commerce train several weeks before President Joe Biden picked her for the job.

If you were wondering, Raimondo isn’t listed among the potential Democratic candidates for president in 2024. But if you think she’s going to be the first member of Biden’s cabinet to leave the administration, you can buy her at 6 cents per share.

