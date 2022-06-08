6 takeaways from primaries in California, Mississippi, and other states

The United States held its biggest primary night of 2022, by volume, at least, on Tuesday, with voters in seven states nominating candidates for November: California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota.

It's become apparent that voters even in blue cities are willing to punish Democrats who are perceived as too soft on crime. Tuesday resulted in some particularly pronounced examples of that trend.

In San Francisco, voters made the historic decision to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who won office in 2019 while running on the idea of a less punitive criminal justice system, including ending cash bail and sending fewer people to prison. The latest results show voters recalling him by a strong margin, 60 percent to 40 percent, with an estimated 61 percent of votes counted.

In Los Angeles, Rick Caruso and Representative Karen Bass, Democrat of California, who was once considered a contender to be President Biden’s vice president, look to be headed for a runoff in the mayor’s race. But Caruso, a former longtime Republican who made fighting crime the centerpiece of his campaign, led Bass by 42 percent to 37 percent early on.

The results come after voters delivered similar verdicts in the 2021 elections. In Minneapolis, Buffalo, Seattle, and on Long Island in New York, they voted against candidates and measures related to the “defund the police” movement and ending cash bail. But Boudin might now be the chief example, given his policies and San Francisco’s reputation as one of the most liberal cities in the country.

President Biden and other top Democrats have tried to steer their party away from “defund the police” and other related efforts, clearly worrying about the potential cost at the ballot box.

2. Jan. 6 commission suddenly an issue?

On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee will begin holding public hearings on the Capitol insurrection. And on Tuesday, lawmakers’ previous votes on a 9/11-style bipartisan Jan. 6 commission suddenly became a flash point.

Representative Michael Guest, Republican of Mississippi, who was one of 35 House Republicans to vote for the commission, found himself unexpectedly fighting for his political life in a result few saw coming. Guest and Michael Cassidy are now headed for a runoff, with neither getting a majority of the vote.

Another House Republican who voted for the commission was Representative Dusty Johnson, Republican of South Dakota. He wound up surviving his primary against state Representative Taffy Howard but was taking only about 59 percent of the vote — less than other statewide South Dakota GOP officials facing primaries. Howard has attacked Johnson for being too bipartisan, including by declining to sign on to then-President Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

3. More incumbent trouble.

Guest wasn't the only Mississippi Republican struggling.

Representative Steven Palazzo is headed for a runoff after trying to fend off a challenge stemming from his alleged misuse of funds. He was at 32 percent, well shy of the majority needed to avoid a runoff, with 97 percent of the votes counted. That’s also a number that suggests an incumbent is likely to lose their runoff. (It appears his runoff opponent will be Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.)

And in California, GOP Representatives David Valadao and Young Kim were trying to finish first or second in their respective districts in the state’s top-two primary system. Valadao was one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment, but he escaped having to face a high-profile Trump-backed challenger. (His opponent, Chris Mathys, lost GOP primaries in New Mexico in 2018 and 2020.)

4. The Trump update.

Virtually every primary night has allowed us to glean some clues about Trump’s hold over the GOP and status as a kingmaker — with a decidedly mixed verdict thus far.

Tuesday's primaries, by contrast, included few big tests. But there still were some notable results.

In New Jersey, Trump-aligned Republican Frank Pallotta pulled an upset against Nick De Gregorio. Democrats had attacked Pallotta for being too Trumpy, in a clear effort to elevate him. Though Trump had backed Pallotta in his failed 2020 bid for the same seat, he didn’t endorse him this time. But De Gregorio had the backing of the Bergen County GOP, a status which gives a candidate prominent ballot placement in New Jersey and almost always means they’ll win. (The winner faces Representative Josh Gottheimer, Democrat, in a blue-leaning seat.)

And in Montana, former Trump interior secretary Ryan Zinke was in a very tight race in his bid to return to Congress, leading former state senator Al Olszewski 41 percent to 40 percent with about 92 percent of expected votes in. Trump backed Zinke despite his resigning from the administration in 2018 amid ethics investigations. Zinke was attacked from the right as supposedly being too liberal.

It looks like he'll emerge, but it was another nail-biter for a Trump candidate.

5. Effort to thwart Medicaid expansion fails in S.D.

In South Dakota, an attempted workaround to thwart Medicaid expansion failed badly. Opponents of the expansion, which will be on the ballot in November, tried to get the state to adjust the threshold for it and similar ballot measures to 60 percent rather than a simple majority. The practical impact of this proposed rule, which was on the primary ballot Tuesday, would’ve been a majority of voters deciding to prevent another majority from expanding Medicaid later this year.

In the end, it came nowhere close to a majority: constitutional Amendment C was trailing 67 percent to 33 percent early Wednesday. The thrust of the effort was clear: Proponents of Medicaid expansion have succeeded in the face of GOP opposition even in red states by using ballot measures, but the measures only once exceeded 60 percent approval — in Idaho, in 2018.

If a majority votes in favor of expanding Medicaid in November, South Dakota will be the 39th state to do so.

6. A rare father-son duo in New Jersey.

Come January, it appears New Jersey will be sending two Robert Menendezes (Bobs Menendez?) to Congress. That's after the senator's son, Robert Menendez Jr., easily won a primary in the 8th Congressional District.

It’s very common for family members to win the House seats previously held by their relatives. Far less common is two generations of one family serving in Congress simultaneously; the New York Times reported this has happened only a handful of times. The last time appears to be when Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, overlapped for two years with his father, Representative Ron Paul, Republican of Texas, a decade ago.