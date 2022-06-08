Here’s what you need to know about Thursday’s hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee

Here, compiled from Globe wire and major media reports, is what you need to know about the hearing:

A US House select committee will hold a televised hearing during prime time Thursday on its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol and the events that led up to it.

All three major broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC will carry the hearings, beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, live from Washington. Cable news channels CNN and MSNBC will also air the hearings. Fox said it would not break into Fox News programming but would air the hearings on its sister channel Fox Business Network. Fox’s much-smaller conservative competitor Newsmax has said it would air at least an hour of the hearings.

The committee is also expected to livestream the hearing on C-SPAN and on its YouTube page.

What will the hearings cover?

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capital said last week it would present “previously unseen material documenting January 6th,” as well as hear from witnesses, and preview future hearings.

It also said it would “provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

What has the committee been investigating?

The probe has looked into multiple areas, including the actions of the rioters that day; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack.

It has also looked beyond that - to the efforts by outgoing Republican president Donald Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of Democratic President Joe Biden’s victory.

Will there be surprises?

The horrific events of Jan. 6, the day Congress was convening to certify the election, were broadcast live, and the news footage has been played over and over since. Some of the evidence uncovered by the committee, has already made headlines. But the committee has promised to unveil new material, and one member of the committee, Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin, said in April, “The hearings will tell a story that will really blow the roof off the House.”

To keep people riveted, the committee has enlisted former ABC News president James Goldston. Axios reports that Goldston is helping the committee with a “captivating multimedia presentation” that will include pre-produced video.

“I think we’re going to use whatever resources we can to make the presentations as compelling as possible,” another committee member, California Democrat Adam Schiff, told NPR. “We need to get across the danger to our democracy, how close we came to losing it, how many multiple lines of effort there were to overturn the election, how close they came to succeeding.”

“It’s a pretty dramatic story and it has to be told in a dramatic way,” he said.

Who will testify?

British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys as they stormed the building is expected to testify, as well as Caroline Edwards, a US Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured as the rioters, including members of the Proud Boys, shoved past police officers and forced their way into the Capitol.

The panel is expected to play some of Quested’s documentary footage. Raskin said Tuesday that in terms of video, much of what the committee will present is “things that you have not seen directly before.”

Who’s on the committee?

The committee has nine members. Seven are Democrats and two are Republicans. The chairman is Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson. The vice chairwoman is Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney. She has broken with other Republicans over Trump and the insurrection. She voted to impeach him and has criticized him as someone who “lit the flame.” That’s brought criticism from Trump and punishment from her party. House Democrats, however, have embraced her as courageous.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, and member Jamie Rankin. Eric Lee/Bloomberg

How much work has the committee done?

The committee has spent nearly a year investigating. It has interviewed more than a thousand people and pored over thousands of hours of video footage and more than 100,000 pages of documents.

Will there be more hearings?

The hearing is expected to be one of six that will be held this month. The next one is scheduled for Monday morning. After the hearings, the committee plans to release reports on its findings, including recommendations on legislative reforms, before the midterm elections.

What’s going on with the criminal cases?

While the Jan. 6 committee has been working on its broader investigation, criminal cases have been brought against the mob that invaded the Capitol. At least 861 people have been charged, with more than 300 entering guilty pleas, according to Insider. The US has won at all five jury trials held so far that included felony charges, Bloomberg News reported. About 70 people have sentenced to time behind bars, with the highest sentence, 5 years and 3 months, imposed on a Florida man who pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.