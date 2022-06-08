Prairie dogs, feral pigs, and voting: Why Republican lawmakers say citizens need assault-style weapons

A common question from those advocating gun control is: Why would someone need a high-powered rifle like the AR-15 in the first place?

One frequent target of legislation attempts are assault-style rifles like the AR-15, which are often used in mass shootings, including the ones in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

In the wake of mass shootings, politicians in Washington again are debating gun control, with Republicans once more coming under increased scrutiny for resistance to such measures.

Here’s a look at some of the reasons offered recently by Republican lawmakers.

‘To shoot prairie dogs and ... other types of varmints’

South Dakota Senator John Thune defended the ownership of AR-15s while speaking with CNN on Tuesday — his primary example being constituents using them to “shoot prairie dogs and, you know, other types of varmints.”

“They are a sporting rifle,” he said.

Prairie dogs measure 12-16 inches in length and weigh 1 to 3 pounds, according to the National Park Service.

Thune went on to argue that there are a number of “legitimate reasons” for why people would want to possess that style of weapon, adding that the largest challenge in attempting to ban them is that “there’s 20 million of them in the country already.”

“So I just think that the issues that they should be focused on is how do you keep those types of weapons out of the hands of these young, in this case, male, very deranged, young men,” he added.





‘An AR-15 is a gun of choice for killing raccoons’

While speaking during a heated House Judiciary Committee hearing on legislation aimed at preventing gun violence last week, Colorado Representative Ken Buck said “blaming the gun for what’s happening in America is small-minded.”

For his constituents in rural Colorado, Buck continued, AR-15s are necessary tools to kill a variety of animals. Without them, he claimed, they would be defenseless from protecting their land.

“An AR-15 is a gun of choice for killing raccoons before they get to our chickens. It is a gun of choice for killing a fox. It is a gun that you control predators on your ranch, on your farm, on your property,” Buck said.





‘To kill feral pigs’

When asked by Vice News at the end of May whether there is “any room to ban assault weapons in this country” and why an everyday person may need an AR-15, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy also highlighted the use of the rifle among those he represents as mainly a form of animal control.

“If you talk to the people that own it, killing feral pigs in the, you know, whatever, the middle of Louisiana, they’ll wonder, ‘Why would you take it away from me?’” he said, going on to seemingly voice the viewpoint of one of his constituents.

“I’m law abiding, I’ve never done anything, I use it to kill feral pigs. The action of a criminal deprives me of my right,” Cassidy added.





‘Target sport. Self defense. Hog hunting.’ And voting.

After he received an inquiry on whether “civilians need [an] AR-15” on Twitter at the end of May, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz said there are more than a few reasons, but he focused his response on three in particular: target sport, self-defense, and hog hunting.

Meanwhile, during his allotted speaking time at the House Judiciary Committee hearing last Thursday, Gaetz offered his support for citizens being able to arm themselves when they “are on their way to vote.”

“I sort of like [Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas] Massie’s legislation that maybe everyone who’s a voter or on their way to vote ought to have the opportunity to carry a firearm to ensure that they’re not subject to any intimidation,” said Gaetz, who is being investigated by the FBI for possible sex-trafficking crimes.





‘That’s used for sporting events’

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley told CNN on Tuesday that while he does not personally own an AR-15, he knows “a lot of people that do” and said the weapons are used for “sporting events, for sporting activities all the time.”

“It’s pretty common. I can count on my hands real quick a bunch of people,” he said.

When pressed about the fact that people misuse such firearms, Hawley responded that “people misuse handguns all the time.”

“I think this [Uvalde] kid had a handgun as well,” he added. “So, you know, no. I would not support banning those.”

‘If there’s a natural disaster ... where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood’

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham found himself under fire last year after he said in an interview with then-Fox News host Chris Wallace that he owns an AR-15 in case a natural disaster hits his home state, and he needs to protect himself against a “gang.”

His comments came as Democrats pushed for stronger gun control measures in the wake of two mass shootings that occurred within less than a week of each other — with attacks first taking place at three Atlanta-area spas, and only days later, a rampage at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store.

“I own an AR-15. If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself,” Graham told Wallace. “You don’t have to have an AR-15, but if you have one lawfully, I think you should be allowed to keep it.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.