Biden’s burden: temper the fury of his doubters and meet the moment

Nevertheless, Americans will need to know that Biden has a policy that is well executed and well communicated to battle inflation. More broadly, though, the president must convince the country that antidemocratic elements in our society constitute a far greater threat to the survival of our institutions than the perceived failings of this administration.

Re “Biden tries to keep inflation from drowning out his message” (Page A1, June 1): With President Biden’s approval ratings solidly negative in spite of his successes and overwhelming challenges both domestic and foreign, the White House’s determination to detail new strategies to rein in inflation is both necessary and commendable. But inflation, however painful and disruptive, is a recurring and usually temporary component of economic cycles, and it’s currently linked to international forces largely beyond the control of this president.

Americans can’t lose sight of fact that our democracy will be on ballot

Advertisement

Thus, as the midterm elections approach, Americans, who are beset by the daily and visible reminders of runaway inflation, need to put their very justified concerns in perspective and recognize that a Republican majority in Congress must be avoided.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

This fall, and very likely again in 2024, democracy itself will be on the ballot.

Roger Hirschberg

South Burlington. Vt.





Biden was the right foe for Trump, and he’s just fine now for the challenges we face

Re “As crises mount, so too unease with Biden” (Page A1, June 5) and “Biden’s dilemma: Voters can despise Trump yet still question whether Biden’s ‘the man for the moment’ ” (Opinion, June 7): American voters, particularly Democrats, should not forget just how Joe Biden became our president: He was the only person with the experience and stature to beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Biden was far from the first choice of many Democrats, but he was able to unite Democrats, along with millions of Republicans and independents, who recognized the tragedy in another term for an incompetent fraud. President Biden is a fine man for this moment of history, trying hard to cope with a mountain of challenges not of his making.

Advertisement

Every country is experiencing rising gas prices, but only in America are weak-kneed whiners with little understanding of what is really happening in the world given enough credence, through opinion polls and disapproval ratings, to threaten the stability of an administration focused on doing the right thing.

John Stewart

Newton





Tempting to counter high gas prices with more oil, but it’s a toxic investment

Re Joan Vennochi’s June 7 column on Joe Biden’s political dilemma: It is tempting to drill for more oil to improve our economy. However, while this may reduce prices at the pump, what is the effect of extracting more fossil fuels? We are already close to the point of irreversible climate change. Food prices will skyrocket even more as the warming of air, land, and ocean kills crops, farm animals, and fish. Switching to renewable energy is a less toxic investment.

Janet King

Wellesley





Our way of life has been tested before, and we’ve carried on

In “It’s time to bet against America” (Business, June 7), Larry Edelman writes, “Our audacious experiment in democracy has proven deeply flawed,” and wonders, in the language of investing, whether “it’s time to short America as we’ve known it.” May I suggest that he look at America today through the lens of history.

In 1776, a group of colonists took on the most powerful army in the world and achieved their freedom. After the election of President Lincoln, 11 states seceded from the Union, and brother fought against brother, yet peace was restored.

Advertisement

During FDR’s first term, unemployment reached 24.9 percent; today it is 3.6 percent. On Dec. 7, 1941, the underpinning of our Pacific fleet was destroyed at Pearl Harbor, but America ultimately prevailed.

In 1980, the inflation rate neared 14 percent; today it is about 6.3 percent.

In the history of humankind, there have been more than 20 pandemics prior to the scientific resources that we have today, and humanity survived each and every one.

I would remind Edelman of the words of Abraham Lincoln: “I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.” Bet against this great, but imperfect, country at your own peril.

Kevin R. Loughlin

Boston