Inaccessible outpatient services pile a heavy caseload on ERs

Re “Even as COVID eases, ERs filling up” (Page A1, June 2): Emergency rooms are at capacity. I believe that this is in part because, in most specialties, outpatient services are not easily accessed. Patients have to contend with long waiting lists in a broken system that responds too slowly to calls for help.

Emergency rooms are open 24/7, patients can walk in without an appointment, and even if they must wait, they will be seen and typically receive good care. For mental health and substance abuse issues, outpatient interventions are often weeks or months away. A patient recently reached out to me after trying 47 other providers.