Shelby Scott, a TV reporter buffeted by storms and sexism

To Donna L. Halper , an associate professor of communication and media studies at Lesley University, those tributes, while welcome, don’t erase the sexism and ageism Scott fought against over a career that lasted three decades. “When Shelby came to Boston in the mid-1960s, women in TV were expected to basically be ‘eye candy,’ ” Halper told me via e-mail. Because of her journalistic talent and on-air presence, Scott eventually became an anchor. But, said Halper, she was “shunted aside as she got older, victim of the enduring myth that older men were distinguished, but older women were unattractive.”

When she died last week at 86, accolades poured in for Shelby Scott, a longtime reporter and news anchor at WBZ-TV. “A broadcast journalism pioneer who single handedly created the snowstorm live shot in Boston @WBZ for more than 3 decades,” tweeted “Today’ show weather anchor Al Roker . Former WBZ news director Peter Brown also described Scott as a pioneer, trailblazer, and mentor who loved politics — although viewers remember her mostly for the live reports she delivered while buffeted by storms.

Advertisement

That history makes Halper — the author of “Invisible Stars: A Social History of Women in American Broadcasting” — question how much has changed. She said she still sees a lot of “young and cute female reporters” in sleeveless dresses on TV, and “while there’s nothing wrong with being young and cute, I wonder if we’ve gotten rid of the ageist stereotypes that hampered Shelby and others of that generation.”

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Since then, there have “absolutely been gains,” said Halper. It was big news in 1976 when Barbara Walters became the first woman to co-anchor a network newscast, with an ungracious Harry Reasoner. Today, a woman anchors “CBS Evening News,” and women anchor the weekend news at ABC and NBC. The world of political commentary is no longer all male. At MSNBC, Rachel Maddow is such a big star, she’s now being paid more to work less, as the Daily Beast put it. With 2.3 million viewers, Laura Ingraham is touted by Fox News as “the most-watched female solo host in cable news.”

Advertisement

Some of the most powerful reporting on the fall of Afghanistan came from Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent. At ABC, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz files gripping reports from international hot spots, most recently from Ukraine. Yamiche Alcindor — then a PBS White House reporter, now at NBC — endured the wrath of Donald Trump while firing off tough questions during presidential press conferences. Locally, WCVB’s Sharman Sacchetti routinely presses Governor Charlie Baker for answers. Those are just a few examples, out of legions of smart, talented, intrepid women in the broadcast news business.

And yet, there’s still a different, double standard for women. In “Going There,” Katie Couric, one of the most successful broadcast journalists in history, addressed the sexism she faced. As a young reporter, her breast size was once commented on during a staff meeting; and as a highly paid anchor, she was once described in a New York Times story as a mercurial diva whose co-workers ducked behind doors when they heard her “clickety stiletto heels.” Couric has also tackled the issue of ageism in the media in interviews and on her podcast.

Advertisement

None of it would be news to Scott. After she was replaced as anchor by a younger colleague, Scott told Terry Ann Knopf, a columnist for the The (Quincy) Patriot Ledger, “I was really hurt. I lost one-third of my salary, I couldn’t understand why. I asked them why and got no reason.” She said she asked, is it “‘because I’m over 40?’ And they said that wasn’t the reason. No one ever said I was doing a terrible job. But that’s the nature of the business.” Added Scott, who was 46 at the time of the interview: “Every woman in this business is concerned about getting old.”

A scan of Terry Ann Knopf's column about Shelby Scott in The (Quincy) Patriot Ledger. handout

Scott returned to general assignment reporting and ultimately carved out the role for which she was revered in Boston — as the woman on TV who wore a different colored hat to signal how bad a snowstorm was turning out to be. It was left to Variety to pay homage to Scott for her work as national president of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists from 1993 to 2001. But even Variety ran an iconic photo of a wind-whipped Scott reporting live from a storm.

That image turns out to be apt in more ways than one. She was pounded not just by the forces of nature, but by the forces of an industry that put looks and age ahead of news savvy. If that judgment is any more tempered today, it’s because pioneers like Scott fought to change it.

Advertisement

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.