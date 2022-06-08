Andre Iguodala available for the Warriors in Game 3 against the Celtics

Veteran Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was available for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics after missing Game 2 with right knee inflammation, coach Steve Kerr said earlier Wednesday.

The team initially listed Iguodala as questionable. Asked Tuesday how he was feeling before practice, Iguodala said, “I’m alive.”

Iguodala played 12 minutes in Game 1 after missing 12 straight games because of a disk injury in his neck. He averaged a little more than 14 minutes in Golden State’s first-round series against the Nuggets. His offensive contributions are minimal, but Kerr has praised Iguodala’s defense and savviness.