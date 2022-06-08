Andre Iguodala available for the Warriors in Game 3 against the Celtics

Veteran Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was available for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics after missing Game 2 with right knee inflammation, coach Steve Kerr said earlier Wednesday.
The team initially listed Iguodala as questionable. Asked Tuesday how he was feeling before practice, Iguodala said, “I’m alive.”
Iguodala played 12 minutes in Game 1 after missing 12 straight games because of a disk injury in his neck. He averaged a little more than 14 minutes in Golden State’s first-round series against the Nuggets. His offensive contributions are minimal, but Kerr has praised Iguodala’s defense and savviness.
Now that point guard Gary Payton II has also returned from injury, Iguodala’s minutes may decline. Payton played 25 minutes off the bench in Game 2, helping stymie the Celtics’ offense.
Time management
Game 3 started at 9 p.m. local time, three hours later than the local tip time for Games 1 and 2 in San Francisco. Kerr noted that the games on the East Coast are “a long day” for the team, so he stressed the importance of holding shootaround in the morning and getting out of the hotel. Said Kerr: “We’ve been through it. This has been the pattern for years with ratings and everything. East Coast start times are tough” . . . The teams that win Game 3 of a 1-1 NBA Finals have gone on to win the series 82.1 percent of the time.
