Axed Bruins boss Bruce Cassidy wants to coach next season, agent says

The sudden availability of Bruce Cassidy surely piqued interest in a slew of NHL front offices. It doesn’t look like he’ll need to wait long for his next gig.
Cassidy’s agent, François Giguère, said in a phone conversation that his client wants to coach next year, rather than sit and assess his options.
“I think there’s going to be interest,” Giguère said. “The level of interest we’ll see in the upcoming weeks. But there will be some interest. I think his preference would be to be behind an NHL bench if possible.”
Giguère would not say whether Cassidy has fielded calls or offers from teams since his termination, which came on Monday after six seasons with the Bruins. Teams looking for new coaches include Detroit, Dallas, Chicago, Vegas, Philadelphia, and Winnipeg. Additionally, Florida has not publicly announced its plans for interim coach Andrew Brunette.
Cassidy is slated to speak to a group of Boston reporters via Zoom on Thursday morning. The 2020 Jack Adams Award winner, an Ottawa native who lives in Winchester, posted a .672 winning percentage (245-108-46) and made the playoffs in each of his six years.
