Axed Bruins boss Bruce Cassidy wants to coach next season, agent says

The sudden availability of Bruce Cassidy surely piqued interest in a slew of NHL front offices. It doesn’t look like he’ll need to wait long for his next gig.

Cassidy’s agent, François Giguère, said in a phone conversation that his client wants to coach next year, rather than sit and assess his options.

“I think there’s going to be interest,” Giguère said. “The level of interest we’ll see in the upcoming weeks. But there will be some interest. I think his preference would be to be behind an NHL bench if possible.”