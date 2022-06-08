BC High rugby rolls past Milton, into Division 1 state final

“There really isn’t a hierarchy,” said senior captain Sean Murphy, who led the Eagles with three tries, including the game’s first.

BC High will shoot for its second straight title, and fifth since 2015, on June 18, taking on the Belmont/St. John’s Prep winner at Curry College.

The camaraderie on the BC High rugby team is evident, on full display when the players lined up to shake the hand of coach Paul Carty after the top-seeded Eagles dispatched No. 5 Milton, 47-26, in a Division 1 state semifinal Wednesday night.

”It’s just being willing to connect with teammates. We’re all on the same page. The team chemistry has been putting us over the top.”

BC High led 21-5 at halftime thanks to a pair of tries from Murphy, and a goal-line stop with a key try-stopping tackle off the bench from senior Tucker Kretschmer.

“Those defensive stands, they go a long way in boosting morale and we were starting to get a little fatigued,” Carty said. “The defense in our own zone was excellent.

BC High, which defeated Milton (6-3) in the 2021 state final, had beaten the Wildcats, 22-7, in April.

BC High extended its lead to 28 early in the second half when tries from senior Eamon Delaney and junior Oisin Allen pushed the margin to 33-5. The Eagles never led by less than 21 points in the second half as Murphy and senior Jimmy Flaherty added tries.

“Once we see one person get going, we realize we have confidence. I was glad I was able to get the first one to kind of break it open,” Murphy said.

Van Tran tallied two tries for Milton in the second half.