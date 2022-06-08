Bill Walton took the Orange Line to Celtics-Warriors Game 3

NBA legend Bill Walton mingled with the people of Boston on his way to Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.

Walton was videotaped riding the Orange Line of the MBTA on his way to the game. In the clip, Walton can be seen in a green shirt with “NBA Finals” and “Celtics” written on it.

“Celtics, here we go,” the 6-foot-11-inch Walton says as he ducks down to enter the train.