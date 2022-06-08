Cam Newton says he put himself in bad situations with Patriots, Panthers

“The New England experience was a [expletive] situation,” Newton said. “I was still learning the offense seven to eight weeks into the season.”

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pivot Podcast , Newton said he put himself in bad situations both with the Patriots and when he returned to the Panthers.

Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton blames himself for his struggles the last two seasons.

Newton made the same remark about the Panthers, noting that he “signed on Thursday and played on Sunday.”

“At what point did you think you was going to be successful?” Newton asked rhetorically. “The next week, I started. That’s still under 10 days of you being on the team. And you’re still trying to learn the offense.

“So before I sit up here and allow the narrative to be made that Cam ain’t got it no more, Cam is taking full responsibility and saying Cam put himself in a [expletive] situation, which then had a ricochet effect to people thinking [how they think of me].”

Regarding his time with the Patriots, Newton called the system “brain overload.”

“It was times I was going to the line and I’m still thinking. … Did I know it? Yes. To the degree that I needed to know it to show the world that I’m still Cam Newton? No.” Newton said. “But I put myself in that situation.”

The Patriots went 7-8 with Newton as the starting quarterback. The Panthers were 0-5. He posted a completion percentage of 54.8 percent in Carolina last season, and threw for 12 touchdowns combined in the past two seasons.