The Celtics are back in Boston, and hope to take a lead on the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Follow along.

Game 3 tips at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. You can watch on ESPN.

It’s the first NBA Finals game at the Garden in 12 years.

The Celtics are in Boston and will face off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. The series is tied, 1-1, as it shifts back to the east coast.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis before, during and after the game, including insights from Nicole Yang and Chad Finn. Follow along.

Bill Walton rode the Orange Line to the Celtics game — 8:10 p.m.

Yes, the basket at TD Garden was a bit too high — 8:00 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

Warriors guard Gary Payton was warming up prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Wednesday when he noticed that the basket looked a bit high. According to a Warriors team spokesperson, Payton pointed it out to NBA officials, the basket was measured, and he was correct.

The basket was then reset to 10 feet with just under two hours left before tipoff, and warm-ups continued on as usual. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was unaware of the issue when he was asked about it during his pregame press conference.

“It’s a good thing the game starts at midnight,” he quipped, referring to the 9 p.m. start. “We’ll have plenty of time to fix it.”

Kerr went on to add that such a mishap is not especially uncommon during a season.

“It happens every once in a while,” he said. “Players have a really sharp eye for that. Players can tell. I imagine somebody went out there, looked at it, didn’t look right. So as long as they take care of it, then everything is good.”

Mayor Michelle Wu is no bandwagon Celtics supporter. She’s a superfan. — 7:55 p.m.

By Nicole Yang

Among the Celtics fans gathered at Sam Adams Park near Faneuil Hall to watch Game 2 of the NBA Finals last Sunday were none other than Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and her two sons, 7-year-old Blaise and 4-year-old Cass. With the series starting at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Wu had coordinated with the Celtics and city agencies to give fans an opportunity to cheer on the team from afar.

But Wu’s presence at the event was hardly performative.

No, Wu is not a bandwagoner. She’s a superfan.

"The sports teams are such an important part of creating community here,” says Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Growing up in Chicago in the 1990s, Wu’s introduction to basketball was actually Michael Jordan and the Bulls. Her parents, who immigrated to the US from Taiwan, didn’t allow her or her siblings to watch much television. There was one exception: Bulls games.

Klay Thompson’s slump busting secret? His own YouTube highlights. — 7:40 p.m.

By Nicole Yang

When Warriors star Klay Thompson is experiencing a shooting slump, sometimes he’ll turn to YouTube, type in “Game 6 Klay,” and rewatch some of the highlights from his postseason career. There are plenty of memorable moments for him to relive, as recent as his 30-point performance in Game 6 of this year’s Western Conference semifinals.

The tape is intended to keep Thompson’s confidence up, to remind him of what he is capable of producing, even in high-pressure situations. After missing back-to-back seasons with a torn ACL and torn Achilles’ tendon, Thompson stressed the importance of maintaining his mental strength.

“That’s the beauty of playing in today’s age,” Thompson said Tuesday afternoon. “You can go on YouTube and look up all your great moments.”

Iguodala, Payton, Porter cleared to play for Warriors — 7:32 p.m.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr. will be available for Golden State tonight.

Iguodala is dealing with a disc issue in his neck. Payton is is recovering from a fractured left elbow suffered in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. Porter suffered a foot injury in the West finals and missed the last two games.

Warriors rocking City Edition — 7:30 p.m.

Steve Kerr’s interesting connection to Celtics lore — 7:25 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

In Game 4 of the 1984 NBA Finals, Lakers forward Kurt Rambis broke free on a fast break and was clotheslined by Celtics forward Kevin McHale.

Rambis sprung up to challenge McHale before he stumbled again, and the teams had to be separated before things escalated. And in one of the last rows in the upper reaches of the Forum, 18-year-old Steve Kerr watched it all unfold.

“There’s a mystique that exists with the Celtics, for sure,” the Warriors coach said. “Incredible franchise, incredible history. And for me, just having grown up watching those games and being a fan, it’s pretty cool to be coaching in the Finals against them.”

Robert Williams is good to go — 7:17 p.m.

Ime Udoka said during his pregame availability that center Robert Williams will start for the Celtics.

All players are healthy. Expect a typical starting lineup.

Trying to snag a ticket? Boston police issues warning on fraud — 7:15 p.m.

By Travis Andersen

Boston police and the federal Homeland Security Investigations agency are warning Celtics fans looking to buy tickets to Game 3 and subsequent games of the NBA Finals to only make purchases from official ticket brokers, cautioning that other parties offering tickets may in fact be hawking phony ones.

The Boston Police Department on Tuesday posted a statement about counterfeit ticket scams to its official website Tuesday, one day before the Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors in a pivotal Game 3 matchup at TD Garden. The best-of-seven championship series is currently tied at 1-1.

Police said they hope to “proactively curb” fraudsters by encouraging buyers “to only purchase from official vendors.”

Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said police are “getting a lot of reports” of phony sales, though a specific number wasn’t available Wednesday.

“We just want to get it out there and raise as much public awareness as we can,” Boyle said. “You’re taking a major chance going through a secondary source” other than an official broker.

It will take a lot of green if you want to see a Celtics game at the Garden — 7:10 p.m.

By Michael Silverman

The average price of an NBA Finals ticket is sitting around $1,500, depending on which ticket broker you use, with the cheapest ticket approaching $1,000 for Games 3 and 4 Wednesday and Friday.

For a potential clinching Game 6 next Thursday, the cheapest ticket has already cleared $1,000.

“The demand for these games has really been unprecedented,” said Jim Holzman, owner of Ace Ticket. “I think it’s the combination of the last two years where 90 percent of people were not going to anything, that people realize while we’ve had this great Boston run, you never know if or when a Boston team is in the finals.”

We’re back in Boston 👋 — 7:00 p.m.

Hello from TD Garden! The Celtics and Warriors are tied at 1-1 as this series shifts back east.

Here’s what you might have missed the past few days ...

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang. Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.