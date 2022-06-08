Game 57: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

They had to work a little overtime, but the Red Sox managed to extend their winning streak to six games Tuesday with a 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Angels, who dropped their 13th in a row and also fired manager Joe Maddon.

The Sox, who moved to a season-high two games above .500, will look to extend both streaks against the Angels Wednesday. Nate Eovaldi will face Reid Detmers.

Detmers is making his fourth start since throwing a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10. In the three starts since, he is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA.