Game 57: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

They had to work a little overtime, but the Red Sox managed to extend their winning streak to six games Tuesday with a 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Angels, who dropped their 13th in a row and also fired manager Joe Maddon.
The Sox, who moved to a season-high two games above .500, will look to extend both streaks against the Angels Wednesday. Nate Eovaldi will face Reid Detmers.
Detmers is making his fourth start since throwing a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10. In the three starts since, he is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA.
Eovaldi is coming off one of his better starts of the season, when he allowed just four hits in six scoreless innings. In his last three starts, Eovaldi has allowed just four earned runs in 21 ⅔ innings. That includes his first career complete game on May 28 against Baltimore.
He is 2-2 with a 5.02 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) against the Angels.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (29-27): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (3-2, 3.41 ERA)
ANGELS (27-30): TBA
Pitching: LHP Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA)
Time: 9:38 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Detmers: Christian Arroyo 0-0, Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-3, Kiké Hernández 1-2, J.D. Martinez 1-2, Trevor Story 2-3, Alex Verdugo 0-2, Christian Vázquez 0-2
Angels vs. Eovaldi: Matt Duffy 3-3, Juan Lagares 5-10, Luis Rengifo 1-4, Max Stassi 3-5, Kurt Suzuki 1-10, Mike Trout 6-17, Andrew Velazquez 0-2, Tyler Wade 0-4, Jared Walsh 2-6
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 10-3 in their last 13 road games.
Notes: Phil Nevin was named the Angels’ interim manager Tuesday after the club fired manager Joe Maddon earlier in the day. …The Red Sox are in a stretch of playing 25 games in 27 days from June 3 to 29, including 19 games in 20 days June 3-22. … The 10-game road trip is tied for their longest trip of the season (April 22-May 1). … Manager Alex Cora recorded his 313th win Tuesday night, moving ahead of Ralph Houk for 10th most in franchise history. … The Red Sox feature five pitchers with at least 35 innings pitched and a sub-3.75 ERA, tied with the Yankees for the most such pitchers in MLB. They are Michael Wacha (1.99), Nate Eovaldi (3.41), Nick Pivetta (3.50), Garrett Whitlock (3.51), and Tanner Houck (3.72).
