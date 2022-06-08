Lexington boys’ volleyball puts it all together, nets a big sweep of Cambridge

“A lot of our kids, they’ve seen significant minutes,” Lexington coach Jane Bergin said. “So our entire team has played throughout the whole season, and honestly, it’s made us a better team, and made us a better practice team, too. We did stay cool, which was good.”

Fifth-seeded Lexington stayed cool and composed in Wednesday’s Division 1 Round of 16 match, using three separate late charges to win, 3-0, at home against No. 12 Cambridge.

Because of illness and injuries, the Lexington boys’ volleyball team has rolled out a different starting lineup for every match this season. But that hasn’t stopped the Minutemen from playing like a well-oiled machine this spring.

The Falcons (14-8) battled late into all three sets, but the Minutemen (17-3) closed with respective runs of 7-3, 7-0 and 13-5 to prevail 25-17, 25-17, 25-20. Junior outside hitter Matteo Luciani led the charge with 14 kills.

“We just get riled up, and we put stuff together,” Luciani said. “Once we get going, we keep going.”

Luciani exhibited smooth chemistry with senior setter William Kohlasch (20 assists, 4 aces). When Lexington was gridlocked with Cambridge in the second and third sets, the duo became a two-man wrecking crew on multiple occasions to spark Minuteman runs. Their synergy was particularly impressive because both had recently been sidelined because of COVID.

“We’ve come back and just worked hard and tried to stay together,” Luciani said. “We both like each other — like, we just work together. He pushes me, I push him, and we’re honest with each other.”

David Gonzalo (18 assists) and James Rochberg (10 kills) led the effort for Cambridge.

Lexington has transformed from its inauspicious 3-7 season in 2021. Bergin, in her 12th season as the program’s coach, gives all the credit to her players.

“They wanted a different outcome and they made that happen,” she said. “This is their story; they’re writing it, and this has nothing to do with us as coaches. They are writing their own story.”

Westford 3, New Bedford 0 — Matthew Zegowitz (17 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces) and Tejas Kudva (13 kills, 7 digs) paced the No. 2 Ghosts (19-1) to a Round of 16 win.

Softball

Division 1 State

King Philip 6, St. Paul 4 — Sarah Cullen finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored to pace the No. 2 Warriors (22-2) to a Round of 16 win.

Taunton 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 3 — Kylie Thorpe delivered a walkoff home run, lifting the third-seeded Tigers (18-4) to a Round of 16 win.

“I was psyched for her, it couldn’t have happened to a better person,” Taunton coach Carrie Consalvi said. “I have to give my kids credit, they don’t give up.”

Division 2 State

Tewksbury 8, Dracut 5 — Whitney Gigante clubbed a two-run home run to cap the rally, lifting the second-seeded Redmen (17-5) to a Round of 16 win.

Boys’ tennis

Division 2 State

Hingham 4, Amherst-Pelham 1 — After losing the first set, Dominic Kanter/Will Baker came back to win first doubles, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 for the No. 9 Harbormen (15-4). Travis Rugg had a comeback effort in second doubles, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, for a Round of 32 win.

Hopkinton 4, Wakefield 1 — Lex Kaye took first singles, 6-0, 6-4, for the No. 6 Hillers (17-1) and third singles went to Pranav Kapur 6-1, 6-4 for a Round of 16 win.

Division 3 State

Wilmington 3, Swampscott 2 — Owen Mitchell and Michael Smaroff won a third set tiebreak, saving two match points for a comeback 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) win to lead the fourth-seeded Wildcats (12-7) to a Round of 16 win.

“I couldn’t believe it,” 13th-year coach Rob Mailey said. “I’m so proud of our guys. They wouldn’t quit and kept going at it. It doesn’t get any closer than that. Our place erupted when they finally won it.”

Girls’ tennis

Division 1 State

Winchester 4, Wellesley 1 — Claire Lupien (6-2, 6-0), Kaitlin Tan (6-0, 6-0), and Sophie Kim (6-1, 6-2) cruised to singles wins for No. 5 Winchester (15-3) in the second-round win at Dugger Park in Medford.

Division 2 State

Bishop Stang 3, Duxbury 2 — Sarah Pothier won a hard-fought match at second singles 6-0, 6-4, to lift the No. 14 Spartans (15-4) over the No. 3 Dragons in Round of 16 play. Jenna Domagala/ Maeve Egger lost the first set of first doubles in a seven-point tiebreaker but won the last two, 6-1, 6-2.

Division 3 State

Dover-Sherborn 3, Medfield 2 — Jackie Kiel won in second singles and Isabelle Lefevre won in third singles to pace the No. 13 seeded Raiders (11-7) to a Round of 16 win against the No. 4 Warriors. Natalie Braithwaite and Laura Green also won in second doubles.

Martha’s Vineyard 3, Old Rochester 2 — Hunter Tompkins battled to a 6-2, 6-4 first singles win, and Karinne Nivala’s 6-3, 6-4 victory in third singles sealed a quarterfinal berth for the No. 6 Vineyarders (19-1).

Division 4 State

Uxbridge 3, St. John Paul II 2 — Sophie Compston won in singles to pace the No. 21 seeded Spartans (16-4) to a Round of 16 upset win against the No. 5 Lions.

Correspondent Trevor Hass reported from Duxbury, and Cam Kerry, Lulu Kesin and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.