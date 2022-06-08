The NBA Finals war of words continued with Cedric Maxwell’s response to Draymond Green

“Let me just say this to you, and I am going to be as clear as I can,” said Maxwell. “That [expletive] Draymond Green was doing? During the 1980s, he’d [have] got knocked the [expletive] out.”

After Game 2 of the NBA Finals, in which the Warriors defeated the Celtics to even the series, former Celtics player and current Celtics radio broadcaster Cedric Maxwell had an assessment of Warriors forward Draymond Green during a video appearance with Gary Payton Sr.

“There were a few guys back then that would lay you out, that would knock you out, that would foul you and get thrown out the game,” Green said. “Bill Laimbeer. Rick Mahorn. But everybody running around acting like they were that. Y’all were getting bullied. So it baffles me when every guy, just because they played in the ‘80s, just because they played in the ‘90s, is like, man, if you played in our day, you’d get knocked out. No, not really, because it wouldn’t be you.”

On Tuesday, Maxwell offered a rebuttal to Green’s comments during an interview on NBC Sports Boston.

“That’s really interesting that he would pick out a name like Rick Mahorn, and he would pick out — I think more than anybody — he goes on to say Bill Laimbeer,” said Maxwell. “Didn’t we see Bill Laimbeer get beat down in front of us in the [Boston] Garden with Robert Parish out there?”

“I understand what Draymond’s saying,” Maxwell added. “But he keeps saying no one punched nobody. You ask Charles Barkley what happened when he and I got in a fight when I was in LA, with the Clippers.”

Maxwell, who last played in the NBA in 1988, had some advice for Green, who was born in 1990.

“Draymond wasn’t even born when I was playing. Let me do the math here. Draymond, ask your daddy who I was.”



