Not a walkoff, but BC High baseball finishes its home run with solid win over Walpole

“That was in the back of the mind,” first-year BC High coach Steve Healy said. “It was the last game [here] regardless, win or lose, and we didn’t want it to be a loss. The seniors are great guys. They make a lot of sacrifices and they play really hard. To go out a winner in their last game at Monan Park was special for those guys. I’m happy for them.”

With five runs in the first two innings and tidy teamwork on the mound, the fifth-seeded Eagles moved past No. 12 Walpole, 5-1, and into the Division 1 Round of 8, where they will take on No. 4 Shrewsbury on the road on Saturday (2 p.m.).

Center fielder Niko Brini is one of those seniors and the two-run single he poked to left on an 0 and 2 count in the second inning proved to be the tide-turner.

“I got an outside pitch I was able to fight through and slap it over shortstop,” he said. “I wasn’t going to give that at-bat up. It doesn’t have to be a drive every time.”

Junior Ronan Donohue, who had ripped an RBI triple to right-center in the first, followed Brini by looping a Texas Leaguer that found turf in right field as Donohue raced into second with a two-run double.

“I was always taught to run hard no matter where you hit it,” Donohue said. “Fortunately enough, I got to second on that and we scored two runs. Can’t complain.”

Ryan Kane allowed one run on two hits on four innings before handing off the game to a pair of BC High relievers. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

That was all support the Eagles (17-5) staff needed as Ryan Kane, Evan Dao and Gavin Donohue combined on a three-hitter. Kane allowed a run and two hits over four innings with five strikeouts, Dao (walk, strikeout) gave up one hit in two innings, and Donohue a hitless seventh (walk, two K’s).

“That was almost the way we scripted it going in,” Healy said. “You script for all kinds of scenarios and the good case was Ryan is really good and we get out to a lead. It worked out.”

Walpole (12-10) kept scrapping, breaking up Kane’s no-hit bid with back-to-back singles in the fourth that led to a run by Zach Oles on a wild pitch. The Timberwolves put two runners on base in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

“That’s been our Achilles’ heel all year,” Walpole coach Chris Costello said. “We’ve pitched incredibly well. We’ve played — for the most part — really good defense. In big games we’ve lacked the big two-out hit and today was the perfect example.”

Now the Eagles head on the road for what they hope are three more games. While Brini will miss the miniature Fenway he calls home, he’s confident in the Eagles’ ability away from Columbia Point.

“We’ve played well off the bus all year,” he said. “We love the atmosphere. It gets us going and we go out and play our game.”

BC High third baseman Ronan Donahue slaps the tag on Walpole's Will Blakley to end the top of the fifth inning. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Braintree 5, Westford 0 — Josh Morrelli’s teammates drenched him in so much water that he had to change shirts for the bus ride home.

Morrelli’s postgame celebration was well deserved after the senior righthander hurled a five-hit shutout, struck out nine, and walked none to lead the No. 10 Wamps to the Round of 16 victory over the No. 7 Ghosts (18-2) on the road.

“His stat line just says it all,” Braintree coach Bill O’Connell said. “He really dug deep today and we really needed him.”

Braintree (17-5) advances to play at No. 2 Taunton in the quarterfinals Saturday (12 p.m.)

Morrelli threw 85 pitches for his first complete game shutout at the high school level. With his fastball, curveball, and changeup all working in harmony, Morrelli scattered five singles and did not allow a Westford baserunner to reach second base.

“One hundred percent the best I’ve ever pitched,” Morrelli said. “Every time I went out there I thought I was better than the person in the box. Every pitch was going for me and that elevated me to another level.”

Braintree supported Morrelli with four runs in the top of the first against a Westford pitching staff that had allowed more than three runs in a game just once all season.

Jordan Gorham led off with a double and scored on an RBI groundout by Jeff Charron. After an error kept the inning alive, Jack Fitzgerald singled to left with the bases loaded. Two runs scored and an error cleared the bags for a commanding 4-0 lead.

Morrelli did the rest, never letting Westford threaten again.

“Uncharacteristically we had a couple errors,” Westford coach Mike Parent said. “Credit to Braintree and nothing shameful for losing to them. Morrelli mixed in his off speed and spotted his fastball very well. He was a tournament type pitcher today.”

Catholic Memorial 6, Andover 2 — Protecting a 6-2 lead, Drew DeLucia tossed nine straight strikes in the top of the seventh, upping his strikeout total to 10 and earning a complete-game win to send the No. 3 Knights (17-5) to the quarterfinals.

“For him to come out after a tough inning in the top of the sixth and attack the strike zone was huge,” Catholic Memorial coach Hal Carey said of his pitcher’s immaculate inning.

Gabe Malaret’s solo home run and Colin Bligh’s two-run single sparked the offense, and three insurance runs in the sixth offset Andover’s two in the top of the frame. Carey credited the depth of his lineup and strong pitching for the team’s success thus far.

“It’s a big part of our season,” Carey said. “It’s why we are where we are.”

Central Catholic 9, Algonquin 0 — Lukasz Rondeau (7 strikeouts) allowed three hits and no runs across 6⅓ innings, Brady Rickenbach (2 for 3) drove in two runs and Ryan Cloutier (2 for 4) hit a solo home run to push the No. 11 Raiders (16-8) to a Round of 16 win.

Division 2 State

Hopkinton 1, Norwood 0 — Joey Carrazza’s ninth-inning single to right scored Joey Scardino to give the No. 6 Hillers (13-9) a walkoff Round of 16 win. Andrew Gaughan and Nick Paharik combined to pitch nine shutout innings.

Leominster 10, Westwood 2 — Tyler Godin allowed two runs on six hits over six innings and the No. 9 Blue Devils topped the No. 8 Wolverines in a Round of 16 game. Nick Massa and Thomas Gosson (RBI) each were 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Jake Richard drove in three runs, and Reese Lora and Zach Casey had a pair of RBIs each to send Leominster into a state quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Milton.

Milton 2, West Springfield 0 — Brian Foley hurled 6⅓ innings of shutout ball, allowing four hits and striking out six to lift the top-seeded Wildcats (19-3) to a Round of 16 victory. Jimmy Fallon went 2 for 4 with a triple and run scored, and Ryan Kelley had an RBI.

North Attleborough 15, Westfield 1 — Tyler DeMattio (three hits) knocked in two runs and scored three, and Jack Munley legged out a base-clearing triple in the sixth to power the offense. David Floyd allowed two hits and no earned runs in 4⅔ innings as the No. 4 Red Rocketeers (17-5) advance to the quarterfinals.

Plymouth South 4, Reading 3 — Tommy Sullivan singled in Matt Cassidy to give the No. 7 Panthers (17-5) a walkoff Round of 16 win. Naythen Ruehs (1 for 3) drove in two runs and earned the win in relief.

Division 3 State

Bishop Stang 6, Oakmont 3 — Kaiden Peltier went for 3 for 3 with an RBI and run scored, and Ben Tingley Prince (2 for 4) scored two runs to spark an early 6-0 lead. Aiden Cardoza (6 strikeouts) allowed six hits in a complete-game effort to push the No. 4 Spartans (15-5) to the quarterfinals.

Foxborough 7, Sandwich 6 — Liam Mulkern’s two-run walkoff homer with two strikes and two outs lifted the No. 5 Warriors (15-7) over the No. 12 Blue Knights (15-7) in the Round of 16 thriller.

Division 5 State

Mt. Greylock 7, Mystic Valley 0 — Jack Cangelosi (7 strikeouts) allowed three hits in five shutout innings, and Derek Paris struck out three in two hitless innings of relief to lead the No. 3 Mounties (18-4) to a Round of 16 win.

Sutton 10, Tahanto 2 — Leo Colena pitched a complete-game five-hitter, and Pat Kostiw went 2 for 3 with a home run as the No. 13 Sammies (11-10) upset the No. 4 Stags in a Round of 16 game.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.