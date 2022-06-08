Red Sox need extras for sixth straight win, while Angels lose 13th in a row

With Trevor Story the Sox’ automatic runner at second, Vázquez steered a Jaimé Barria fastball the opposite way, scoring Story easily from second.

So, when the Red Sox and the Angels were tied, 5-5, with one out in the 10th, Vázquez was undoubtedly the player the Sox would want up in that situation.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Christian Vázquez came into Tuesday evening’s game against the Angels hitting .667 (6 for 9) this year in moments that were considered high leverage.

Trevor Story celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring what turned out to be the game-winning run in the tenth inning Tuesday night. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Matt Strahm shut the door in the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning.

For the Sox, they extended their winning streak to six games while the Angels, who played for the first time under interim manager Phil Nevin, have lost 13 in a row.

Advertisement

The Sox, who got 15 hits, battled from behind the entire night against the Angels.

Observations from Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

▪ Xander Bogaerts was removed with left shoulder tightness, with Franchy Cordero hitting for him in the ninth. Bogaerts was 1 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

▪ The debate surrounding Garrett Whitlock and where he might fit best for the Sox won’t come to a halt after Tuesday’s performance against the Angels.

Is he a reliever? Yes. The righhander has shown what he can do in that role.

Is he a starter? Perhaps. After nine starts, Whitlock hasn’t answered the latter question.

Whitlock lasted just four innings Tuesday against the Angels at Angel Stadium, allowing four runs on six hits. In the first inning Whitlock left a changeup up to Shohei Ohtani, who belted a one-out double over the head of Kiké Hernández. The next hitter, Mike Trout, made Whitlock pay when he stroked a fastball up in the zone to center field for a two-run shot.

A fielder’s choice by Andrew Velazquez in the second brought in the third run of the game. Then a double by Max Stassi in the fourth brought Whitlock’s run total to four on the night.

Advertisement

In 39 innings since becoming a starter, Whitlock has a 4.15 ERA compared with a 0.93 ERA in his four appearances as the Sox’ lockdown reliever.

“It’s every five days now,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before the game. “And there’s certain days that you’re gonna have your ‘A’ stuff and sometimes you have to grind.”

Matt Strahm reacts after getting the final out in Tuesday's win over the Angels. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

▪ Cora is a proponent of putting the ball in play, wanting his Red Sox team to do it more often. On Tuesday, putting the ball in play kept the Red Sox in the contest.

The Sox didn’t have any hard-hit balls necessarily. After falling in a 2-0 deficit, a Christian Arroyo force out brought in the Sox’ first run of the game. Then a jamshot through the right side by Bobby Dalbec knotted it up, 2-2.

Herández then followed that up with a mishit ball that also sneaked through the right side, giving the Sox a 3-2 lead. The Sox fell behind, 5-3, after the fifth, but Dalbec stung an RBI single, cutting the Sox’ margin to one run.

In the seventh, Rafael Devers hit a slow grounder down the left field line that resulted in a double. Then J.D. Martinez moved him to third with a broken-bat single. Later on, Story brought in Devers with a grounder that hit off Angels reliever Ryan Tepera, resulting in a hit.

Advertisement

Just one of the Sox’ RBI on night (Dalbec) was hit harder than 100 miles per hour.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.