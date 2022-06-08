Red Sox place Kiké Hernández on 10-day injured list with right hip flexor strain

There wasn’t a specific play or at-bat during the season where Hernández initially felt the hip tweak. It was more so just the wear and tear of the season. Cora said that Hernández can play through injuries, but ultimately, Hernández intimated to the coaching staff and trainers that he could no longer battle through this injury.

“He’s been battling it throughout the season,” Cora said. “He’s been able to take care of it throughout but [Tuesday], he felt it grab. Hopefully it’s short.”

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Red Sox placed Kiké Hernández on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain, manager Alex Cora announced Wednesday prior to the third game of the team’s four-game series against the Angels.

Advertisement

“Obviously this is a different role the last two years compared to [Hernández’s bench role] with the Dodgers,” Cora said. “But yesterday I saw him walking around the clubhouse with his head down.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Hernández has yet to get hot at the plate. He came into Wednesday hitting .209/.273/.340 with four homers and a .613 OPS.

Despite that, though, Hernández has played well in center field.

Additionally, he’s proven himself to still be an impressive infielder. In Tuesday night’s game, for instance, when Hernández was playing shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts, he made a stellar play up the middle for the final out of the game, sealing a 6-5 Red Sox win in 10 innings. Still, Cora noticed something was bothering Hernández.

“The first step wasn’t as explosive as it usually is,” Cora said. “It’s still a great play.”

Aráuz called up over Duran

To take Hernández’s spot on the roster, the Sox recalled infielder Jonathan Aráuz over outfielder Jarren Duran. The Sox feel like they are currently short in the infield and Aráuz could help to fill some holes while the team rests some players. Bogaerts has nursed a sore left shoulder, but played Wednesday. However, Bogaerts won’t play in Thursday’s series finale. Story will get a breather during the team’s Seattle series this coming weekend. Aráuz will fill their spots.

Advertisement

Progress report

Hansel Robles (back spasms) threw a bullpen Tuesday and is with the team despite not throwing in an actual rehab assignment game. The team is confident he will be fine and will be ready to be activated once eligible Thursday. “He’s a workaholic,” Cora said. “He knows what he’s doing.” . . . Chris Sale threw a bullpen Wednesday. He’ll throw another one Friday and should throw to hitters next week . . . Josh Taylor (back) threw a bullpen Wednesday and is scheduled to throw another bullpen Friday . . . James Paxton (Tommy John) might throw off a mound during the Seattle series. So far, he’s just been tossing on the field stretching out to as far as 150 feet, Cora said.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.