Royals rally vs. Blue Jays to snap three-game losing streak

The Royals, in the midst of a season-high 10-game homestand, pounced on erratic Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi , who retired only two batters while walking four and serving up two hits that ultimately cost him three first-inning runs. That was two more than Kansas City had scored in its last four games against the Blue Jays, including a pair of shutouts to start the series.

Singer allowed home runs to Raimel Tapia and Zack Collins but only allowed one other run in five innings. He improved to 3-1 in his five starts while the rest of the Kansas City rotation is 3-25 in 50 combined starts.

MJ Melendez and Emmanuel Rivera drove in two runs apiece, leading Brady Singer and the host Kansas City Royals over the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-4, on Wednesday to end a three-game losing streak.

Toronto briefly tied the game 3-all before Trevor Richards (2-1) allowed three more runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Given how much trouble the Royals have had scoring runs lately — they’d gone 18 straight innings without getting anyone across home plate — they no doubt welcomed the Kikuchi’s wayward ways.

He started by walking Andrew Benintendi and Bobby Witt Jr. to set up Melendez’s two-run bloop double. Then, the lefthander walked Carlos Santana before Rivera’s run-scoring base hit. And to finish things off, Kikuchi walked Michael Taylor before Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo brought in Trent Thornton to deal with a bases-loaded mess.

Thornton got a dazzling snare from shortstop Bo Bichette to prevent more runs from scoring.

It didn’t take Singer long to cough up the Royals’ lead: He served up homers to Tapia in the first and Collins in the third, both on 3-2 counts, along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s RBI grouder that knotted the game at 3-3.

Salvador Perez’s single and Melendez’s grounder allowed the Royals to regain the lead in the fourth, and they extended it on Taylor’s double in the fifth, Santana’s single in the sixth and Whit Merrifield’s double in the seventh.

Santana also doubled in the eighth to finish 4 for 4 for his eighth career four-hit game. Perez added his first triple since 2017.

Patience pays off for Tigers rookie pitcher Alex Faedo

Having two years basically taken away from him — first by the COVID-19 pandemic, the second by Tommy John surgery on his right elbow — has taught the Detroit Tigers rookie pitcher Alex Faedo learned a thing or two about patience.

So even as he breezed through five innings on 82 pitches in what eventually became a 3-1 victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates, the 26-year-old didn’t try to talk manager A.J. Hinch into letting him take the mound in the sixth.

The Tigers have a plan for their 2017 first-round pick. It includes meticulously making sure he doesn’t overdo it, no matter how simple he’s made it look during his first seven starts. That meant Faedo’s day was long over before Miguel Cabrera’s go-ahead RBI single in the eighth.

Given the results — both in the game and in his progress — it’s a tradeoff Faedo will take.

“Whatever [the Tigers] think is best for me, I trust them,” Faedo said. “I can only control what I can control, so whenever I’m on the mound, I’m going to try to compete as hard as I can and try to execute as much as I can. Anything besides that is out of my control.”

Faedo surrendered just one run — Jack Suwinski’s leadoff home run in the fourth, giving him seven on the season, tops among National League rookies — on three hits before exiting. It’s become a pattern. He has gone at least five innings and given up two runs or less in each of his first seven major league starts. Only two other pitchers have begun their career with those types of numbers per the Elias Sports Bureau.

Faedo and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Tigers took a quick two-game interleague set from the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson beats Braves in arbitration

Shortstop Dansby Swanson beat the Braves in salary arbitration and outfielder Adam Duvall lost to Atlanta, leaving teams with a 6-3 advantage over players this year.

Swanson was awarded $10 million rather than the team’s $9.2 million offer by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit, who heard arguments on Tuesday.

Duvall was given the Braves’ $9,275,000 offer rather than his $10,275,000 request by Gary Kendellen, Keith Greenberg and Gil Vernon, who listened to arguments on Friday.

Swanson, 28, hit .248 last year, when he set career highs with 27 homers and 88 RBIs. He had a pair of homers and three RBIs in the World Series against Houston, helping the Braves win their first title since 1995.

Swanson made $6 million last season and is eligible for free agency after the World Series. He entered Wednesday with a .279 average, six homers and 26 RBIs.

Duvall led the NL with 113 RBIs last year for Miami and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 30. The 33-year-old hit .228 with 38 home runs during the season and had two homers and six RBIs in the World Series. He also is eligible for free agency after this season and is hitting .199 with three homers and 18 RBIs this year.

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million) and injured Braves reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) lost their cases previously, and pitcher Max Fried remains scheduled for a hearing.

Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million) also won their cases earlier. St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million), Miami righthander Pablo López ($2.45 million) and Milwaukee righthander Adrian Houser ($2.425 million) lost.

Futures Game managers selected

Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17. Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002, and managed the US team that lost the gold medal game to host Japan at last year’s Olympics. Rollins, 43, was a three-time All-Star during a 17-season career that ended in 2016. He spent 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia before moving to the Dodgers in 2015 and the Chicago White Sox in his final season . . . Fan balloting began for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. Fans can submit up to five votes per 24 hours during the first phase of voting, which runs through 2 p.m. EDT on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will get a starting position in the game and will bypass the second round. The second phase of voting beginning at noon on July 5 through 2 p.m. on July 8 will involve the top two at each position in each league other than outfield and the top six outfielders in each league. Elected starters will be announced July 8.