Author readings around Boston June 12-18

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Loree Griffin Burns and Ellen Harasimowicz (“Honeybee Rescue”) read at 4 p.m. at Fivesparks Gallery at an event hosted by The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
MONDAY
David Duchovny (“The Reservoir”) is in conversation with Peter Swanson at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $28 and include a copy of the book) . . . Julia Glass (“Vigil Harbor”) is in conversation with Jessica Treadway in person at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Elin Hilderbrand (“The Hotel Nantucket”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Tom Perrotta (“Tracy Flick Can’t Win”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . .William Martin (”December ‘41″) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $30 for admission and a copy of the book).
TUESDAY
Advertisement
Alessia Hughes (“Falling Out of Love: Poems”), Kevin King (“All The Stars Came Out That Night”), and Sarah Alcott Anderson (“We Hold On To What We Can”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Ben Tarnoff (“Internet for the People: The Fight for Our Digital Future”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Hannah Orenstein (“Meant To Be Mine”) is in conversation with Rachel Raczka in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Natalie Jacobson (“Every Life a Story: Natalie Jacobson Reporting”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
WEDNESDAY
Ada Calhoun (“Also a Poet: Frank O’Hara, My Father, and Me”) is in conversation with Alysia Abbott in person a 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jack Parlett (“Fire Island: A Century in the Life of an American Paradise”) is in conversation with Michael Bronski in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kate Clifford Larson (“Walk With Me: A Biography of Fannie Lou Hamer”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library . . . Matthew Pearl (“The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations, and the Kidnap That Shaped America”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members and $5 for non-members) . . . Sasha Alsberg (“Breaking Time”) is in conversation with Julie C. Dao and J.D. Netto in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Alex Segura (“Secret Identity”), Hannah Mary McKinnon (“Never Coming Home”), and Jennifer J. Chow (“Mimi Lee Cracks the Code”) are in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7:30 p.m. at Belmont Books.
Advertisement
THURSDAY
Casey McQuiston (“Red, White & Royal Blue”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Katy Tur (“Rough Draft”) is in conversation with Lisa Mullins at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $5 for admission or $32 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Linda Holmes (“Flying Solo”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $30 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Louis Bayard (“Jackie & Me”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $30 for admission and a copy of the book).
Advertisement
FRIDAY
Steve Adelman (“Nocturnal Admissions: Behind the Scenes at Tunnel, Limelight, Avalon, and Other Legendary Nightclubs”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Linda Holmes (“Flying Solo”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Aaron Sachs (“Up From the Depths: Herman Melville, Lewis Mumford, and Rediscovery in Dark Times”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kitty Beer (“Marriages and Other Dilemmas: Collected Stories and a Memoir”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . William Martin (”December ‘41″) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
SATURDAY
Jazmina Barrera (“Linea Nigra: An Essay on Pregnancy and Earthquakes”) and Gabriela Wiener (“Nine Moons”) are in conversation with Rivka Galchen at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kristen Wixted and Sam Donovan (“Miss Rita, Mystery Reader”) read in person at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Edafe Okporo (“Asylum: A Memoir & Manifesto”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Advertisement