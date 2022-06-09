Biden takes aim at ‘MAGA Party’ and Trump, talks gun control in interview with Kimmel

“I mean, what — I’m glad you’re doing it but boy, oh boy, does this seem like a bad gig,” Kimmel at one point in the conversation conceded to Biden, as First Lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Naomi looked on with her fiancé from the audience.

Rather, Biden, in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas , was pressed by the host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on some of the more serious policy and economic issues dominating the headlines — from gun control and reproductive rights to inflation and climate change.

Dealing with a full deck of national crises, President Biden sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for his first in-person interview with a late night host since assuming office on Wednesday — and his appearance was largely absent of the easygoing banter typically exchanged with guests.

On the heels of a spate of fatal mass shootings, Kimmel began the interview by addressing gun violence, referring to an earlier talk the pair had a few years prior where Biden asserted that action needed to be taken, “particularly when it comes to schools.”

It was just over two weeks ago that a gunman stormed an elementary classroom in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers, making the massacre the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and sparking renewed calls for gun control.

“I guess, I mean, just to get into it, why haven’t we done anything about this?” Kimmel asked.

Biden attributed the lack of progress to both the considerable influence wielded by the National Rifle Association and the newfound identity of the modern Republican Party, saying that it is “not your father’s Republican Party” but a “MAGA Party” — a direct shot at his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The last time Congress passed major gun control legislation, Biden noted, was the assault weapons ban in 1994 — a bill he sponsored.

“Can’t you issue an executive order? Trump passed those out like Halloween candy. Isn’t that something that could happen?” Kimmel inquired.

But Biden, who said he has taken steps “within the power of the presidency” to deal with firearms and gun ownership, shared he is not willing to “emulate [former president Donald] Trump’s abuse of the Constitution and constitutional authority.”

“I often get asked, look, the Republicans don’t play it square. Why do you play it square?” he continued. “Well, guess what? If we do the same thing they do, our democracy would literally be in jeopardy. Not a joke.”

Appearing to capture the declining confidence of Democrats in Biden and his ability to lead, Kimmel said he believes many in the party are “frustrated” because they have control of both chambers and the White House, “but have made very little progress” on matters like voting rights.

“In some ways, we’ve moved backwards,” he said.

After Biden countered that “real moves” have been made on tackling climate change and also detailed part of his plan for the economy, Kimmel bemoaned the fact that few people seem interested in actively participating in the democratic process yet “everybody wants to complain about everything.”

“It’s enough already, and I think you just need to start yelling at people,” Kimmel said.

Yet Biden said despite the negative impact the pandemic has had on our livelihoods, and the “radical shift” of the Republican Party, he has “never been more optimistic” in his life — prompting Kimmel to decry, “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense.”

He pointed to the young people of the country.

“Best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history,” Biden declared.

Toward the end of the interview, Kimmel brought up the impending Supreme Court decision that may lead to the Roe v. Wade decision being overturned.

“Boy, these things just keep coming at you, don’t they?” he said.

Biden said if the high court does overturn a half-century guarantee of protected abortion rights, as a leaked draft opinion has indicated it will, the federal government will have to “pass legislation making it a law.” And with so much at stake if Roe is eliminated, he continued, his administration is looking at executive orders he could possibly employ.

He wrapped up the conversation by encouraging people to vote, adding that, “We can do this. This is the United States of America.”

“I hope you’re right,” Kimmel responded.

Watch the full interview:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.