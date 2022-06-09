Eight ‘beach reads’ you can watch this summer

It’s an inexact category. You might prefer to read “Crime and Punishment” at the beach, but that doesn’t make it a beach read. Some beach reads have summer settings — but heat is not a prerequisite. They can be riveting — but not so much so that you can’t doze off to the lull of the waves. They can be trashy but not to the point where you want to hide the cover in public. Most of us just know a beach read when we see one.

A classic beach read is light and fast, and it usually has mass appeal. Its primary purpose is to provide escape, rather than to challenge, to distract rather than to trigger deep moral or social questioning.

Here, then, are a few TV shows that feel like the equivalent of beach reads. Like Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which returns for season two on June 28, or FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” which returns on July 12, they’re relaxing and diverting and not to be taken too seriously. You can watch them at the beach, of course; TV is available wherever you have Wi-Fi. But maybe wait until you get home?

“Claws”

This entertaining, color-saturated dramedy is set in and around the women who run a Florida nail salon, which also happens to serve as the embattled front for mob activity. Lives are endangered and lives are lost, but it’s all amid a swirl of twisty, soapy story lines and moody, garish locales. The women have got one another’s backs, led by salon owner Desna, played by the insanely watchable Niecy Nash and her insane nails. You won’t need to expend effort trying to figure this story out; it’s at the opposite end of the spectrum from, say, “The Wire,” with familiar tropes and clichés aplenty — but the campiness and feminism make it all irresistible. There are four seasons. TNT

Amy Poehler and Bradley Cooper in the Netflix series "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp." Saeed Adyani for Netflix

“Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp”

This eight-episode series, a prequel to the 2001 movie that was set in 1981, is a big bag of silly, kitschy, juvenile fun — not least of all because, with intentional absurdity, older actors in very bad wigs are playing teenagers. And what actors they are — including Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, John Slattery, Christopher Meloni, Kristen Wiig, Ken Marino, Molly Shannon, Michael Cera, Jason Schwartzman, and co-writers David Wain and Michael Showalter. It’s all expertly amateurish and, anyway, I’d watch this particular cast ham it up with a restaurant menu. Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the movie; the goofs and gags speak for themselves. Netflix

From left: Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur in "The Sex Lives of College Girls." Jessica Brooks

“The Sex Lives of College Girls”

Co-created by Mindy Kaling, this comedy gives us another female foursome in the manner of “Sex and the City” and “Girls.” They’re freshman roommates exploring sex, romance, and freedom after the horrors of high school. The actresses are likable, and they make their characters endearing — especially Amrit Kaur, whose wannabe comedy writer is a kick. It’s all familiar stuff, but the fast-paced show has enough charm and energy to make it easy to watch, if not compelling or thought-provoking. HBO Max

Michael C. Hall in "Safe." Ben Blackall/Netflix

“The Stranger” and “Safe”

I’m pairing these two easily consumed miniseries because they’re both British suburban gothics based on novels by Harlan Coben. And they’re both about crazed men searching for missing loved ones. In “Safe,” it’s Michael C. Hall’s widower looking for his daughter; in “The Stranger,” it’s Richard Armitage’s husband and father looking for his wife, after a stranger has exposed some of her secrets. Neither series is perfect, and the endings, as is often the case in elaborate TV mysteries, are not brilliantly satisfying. But still, they are both highly addictive one-offs, popcorn series that firmly hold our attention across the hours with enjoyable feints and twists and reversals. Netflix

Jeffrey Donovan in "Burn Notice." Glenn Watson/USA Network

“Burn Notice”

This breezy comedy-drama is a perfect summer watch — or, perhaps, rewatch. Set in Miami, it’s about a spy — played with masterful irony and cool charm by Jeffrey Donovan — who has been fired and blacklisted without knowing why. The GQ-handsome guy returns to his hometown, where he reconnects with his raging ex (Gabrielle Anwar) and his retired spy pal (B movie icon Bruce Campbell) to solve cases. The only case he can’t solve: his relationship with his wonderfully passive-aggressive mother, played memorably by Sharon Gless. “Burn Notice” doesn’t take itself seriously as it leans into spoof, and Donovan delivers a perfectly wry voice-over. Hulu

Jill Scott in "The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency." Keith Bernstein

“The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency”

Based on the novels by Alexander McCall Smith and set and filmed amid the physical beauty of Botswana, this sunny one-season mystery series follows the titular business started by Precious Ramotswe after her beloved father dies. Played with natural ease by Jill Scott, Precious investigates cheating husbands and missing dogs with the help of her extremely awkward assistant, Grace, played by Anika Noni Rose. The crimes aren’t particularly riveting or complex; the show focuses more on the characters, their bonds, and their country. With the help of writing and directing contributions from the late Anthony Minghella (“The English Patient”) and Richard Curtis (“Love Actually”), the show is light, kind-hearted, and charming. HBO Max

Christina Applegate (left) and Linda Cardellini in Netflix's "Dead To Me." Saeed Adyani/Netflix

“Dead to Me”

You’ll breeze through the two seasons (so far) of this kooky comedy-drama. Christina Applegate is remarkably good as a real estate agent whose husband was recently killed by a hit-and-run driver, and she is obsessed with finding out whodunit. Linda Cardellini is excellent, too, as a bohemian free spirit Applegate meets in a grief group who, it turns out, might know something about the accident. Together, they’re a twisted-up Lucy and Ethel. The plot is juicy and twisty and pleasingly playful. Netflix





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.