‘Hustle’: Adam Sandler stars as a scout in this NBA-heavy Netflix drama

A lot of the fun of the Netflix drama “Hustle” is how deeply steeped it is in basketball culture, with cameos from everyone from Julius Erving to Trae Young, and LeBron James is one of the producers. This is a movie that’s definitely got game. But what’s richest and best about “Hustle” is how, yes, it’s a character study. It’s not in the same league as “Hoop Dreams” or “High Flying Bird” or even “Hoosiers” (1986) — what is it about basketball-movie titles and the letter “h”? — but it’s smart and agreeable and, emotionally, it gives a true bounce.

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler in "Hustle." Scott Yamano/Netflix/Associated Press

The character being studied is Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler). Thirty years ago, Sugerman — Stan the Man! — started at guard for Temple. Now he’s a scout for the Sixers, specializing in Europe. The team’s owner (Robert Duvall) greatly values Stan’s judgment, which may be why the owner’s son (Ben Foster) does not. Although Stan’s eager to get off the road — he and his wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), have a daughter who’s graduating from high school soon — he’s not eager to give up basketball. He’s a hoops lifer.

On a scouting trip to Spain, Stan notices some pickup basketball being played and stops to check it out. That’s how much he loves the game. What he sees makes him think his problems may be solved. A 22-year-old named Bo Cruz (former Celtic Juancho Hernangomez) so thoroughly outclasses the competition Stan is flabbergasted. “The kid’s like Scottie Pippen and a wolf had a baby,” he later says, “and Lisa Leslie raised him, and Allen Iverson was the babysitter.” Whoa? Whoa.

Adam Sandler and Kenny Smith in "Hustle." Scott Yamano/Netflix

Is Bo ready for the NBA? Is the NBA ready for Bo? Keep in mind that “hustle” can have at least two meanings. It can be a good thing, as in be vigorous and not waste time. Stan was that kind of hustler as a player and he’s that kind of hustler now. It can also be a bad thing, as in pull a fast one. That kind of hustling goes on in the movie, too, and not always for small stakes.

Three years ago, Sandler made a sort-of basketball movie. In “Uncut Gems,” he played a compulsive gambler, hoping to make a very big score on a Celtics playoff game. Sandler was terrific, giving a nasty, overactive performance that drove a nasty, overactive movie. Here he’s very good, too, albeit very differently so. Stan is alert and always thinking, but in an amiable, almost-relaxed way. That “almost” is important. Stan remains an intense guy. But he’s come to terms with who he is and how he got there. (Does Stan have a backstory? Of course he does; and of course we eventually learn what it is.) “Guys in their 50s don’t have dreams,” he says. “They have nightmares and eczema.”

Robert Duvall and Adam Sandler in "Hustle." Courtesy of Netflix

Stan is a bit of a wisenheimer, and Sandler puts his natural yappiness to good use. He dials it down, though, in the scenes with Latifah. Stan calls Teresa “T,” and the nickname is a sign of respect as well as affection. The movies are very good at romance. They’re not so good at marriage. “Hustle” is an exception. The movie relaxes whenever the two of them share the screen. And the relaxation is welcome, since some of the training montages and playing scenes do go on a bit.

The non-playing basketball stuff, that could go on even longer. You need a program to follow the dozens of NBA participants. Some of them play characters, like Hernangomez, or the TNT commentator and former player Kenny Smith. Smith is quite good as an agent who played in the same Temple backcourt as Stan. Also on hand, playing themselves, are Smith’s TNT pals Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson. Dirk Nowitzki shows up, as do Doc Rivers and Brad Stevens (“We need to get him up in Boston,” he says of Bo). Hoop fans will want to stick around for the credits to see a proper tally of who was who in the movie, and there are a lot of who’s.

The presence of so many familiar names and faces is part of the appeal of “Hustle.” It serves a further purpose, adding to a sense of verisimilitude. That’s important with any sports movie. It’s especially so here, because “Hustle” has a couple of glaring implausibilities. If Bo is that good, how come no one else has noticed him before? He is 22, after all. And while Hernangomez is a real-life NBA player, let’s face it, Luka Dončić he’s not. Bo knows, but let’s just say the limits to his knowledge are visible.

★★½

HUSTLE

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Written by Will Fetters, Taylor Materne. Starring Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall. On Netflix. 117 minutes. R (language — but if you have a youngster crazy about the NBA, give the kid a break and consider it a PG). In English and Spanish, with subtitles.

