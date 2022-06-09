I never liked ‘E.T.’ as a kid, but 40 years later I’ve changed my mind

“Poltergeist,” a film Spielberg co-produced, co-wrote (based on his story) and, depending on whom you ask, may have co-directed with the late Tobe Hooper, opened on June 4 with the goal of terrifying viewers. “It knows what scares you,” read the ominous tagline under the now-iconic image of Heather O’Rourke pressing her hands against a static-filled TV. Above the image was the film’s most famous line: “They’re here.” Audiences flocked to discover who “they” were, pushing the film into the number 9 spot on the year’s top-grossing movies list. Success paved the way for two inferior sequels and a 2015 remake that should never be spoken of again.

I was barely 12 in June of 1982, old enough to go to the movies without adult supervision, but still young enough to have my parents occasionally drag me to the theater. Kids like me were the perfect audience for the double bill Steven Spielberg unleashed that month. One film was designed to warm my heart, the other was determined to scare it out of me. Only the latter film was successful at its goal. I saw both within the 18-hour period that followed my eighth grade graduation, kicking off the lazy moviegoing summer that led into my freshman year of high school. Spielberg’s summer was almost as eventful: He had two major box-office hits that are still remembered 40 years later.

Advertisement

Craig T. Nelson watches Heather O'Rourke approach the television with JoBeth Williams in a scene from the 1982 film "Poltergeist." MGM Studios/Getty Images

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” — Spielberg’s followup to his 1981 smash hit “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — opened a week later on June 11. It is an adventure about a boy, his bike, and his alien. Special effects wizard Carlo Rambaldi, who helped bring H.R. Giger’s designs to fruition in “Alien,” also created this far more benevolent creature who brings dead flowers back to life, has a glowing heart in his chest, and forms an unbreakable bond with the kid who finds him. “E.T.” topped the 1982 box office and was so successful that the film’s most memorable image of a bicycle flying across the moon became the logo for Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Entertainment.

Advertisement

A scene from "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial." Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

In my youth, E.T. was ubiquitous: He had a series of disturbingly phallic toys modeled after his disturbingly phallic finger, an infamous Atari video game, perverse novelizations by William Kotzwinkle, a Grammy-winning children’s album by Michael Jackson, and food product tie-ins, including “E.T.’s favorite candy,” Reese’s Pieces. Another edible item was the General Mills E.T. Cereal, which tasted like peanut butter and chocolate and was exceptionally vile. It beget a Saturday morning commercial where E.T.’s nasty, glowing finger pointed to a box of his cereal. My younger brother was eating a bowl of E.T. Cereal when we first saw that ad. He was so grossed out by it, he puked all over me.

I did not like “E.T.” when I saw it on June 25, 1982 at the grand opening of the Loews Meadow Six in Secaucus, New Jersey. It’s the rare film I’ve changed my mind on as an adult, though that change is full of caveats about “respecting it more than liking it.” As expected of a boy on the cusp of adolescence, I was a bigger fan of the much gorier Universal Picture about aliens that also opened on June 25: John Carpenter’s “The Thing.” That creature caused all sorts of gruesome havoc! By contrast, E.T. didn’t really do anything. His own family left him behind on planet Earth — they couldn’t stand him, either. After he’s discovered by Elliott (Henry Thomas), he consumes enough Reese’s Pieces and Coca-Cola to send him into a sugar-powered orbit. He breathes like an obscene phone caller and is beyond butt-ugly. I didn’t see what the big deal was about him back then.

Advertisement

E.T. in a scene from "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial." Archive Photos/Getty Images

To celebrate the 40th anniversaries of “E.T.” and “Poltergeist,” I revisited them in the exact order I originally watched them. It had been at least 20 years since I’d seen either, and surprises abounded. Both films mirror scenes of suburban life and feature similar cultural references like product placement nods to Spielberg’s pal George Lucas’s “Star Wars.” In both movies, the young protagonists are visited by otherworldly beings who take an interest in them. But unlike “E.T.”, which centers around boys in action and features guns (or walkie-talkies, depending on which cut you see), “Poltergeist” is a very female-centric film featuring women who band together to save a little girl whose emotional and spiritual presence are more coveted by her visitors than her physical strength.

Henry Thomas and E.T. in the 1982 film "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," directed by Steven Spielberg. Universal Pictures

“Poltergeist”'s Cuesta Verde housing development is a lily-white, suburban paradise for the nuclear family, full of kids riding bicycles in cul-de-sacs and sitcom-style neighborly disputes. Visually, it looks similar to the neighborhood of “E.T.”'s Elliott. Like Carole Anne Freeling (O’Rourke), Elliott Taylor is also one of three children, including his older brother, Michael (Robert MacNaughton) and his younger sister, Gertie (Drew Barrymore), who is Carol Anne’s age. Unlike the Freeling parents (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams), the Taylors are divorced. Elliott is being raised by Dee Wallace, fresh off “The Howling” and playing the understanding mother every kid my age wanted. Rewatching the films, it occurred to me that the kid with divorced parents gets the nice alien while the little girl whose family is intact gets sucked into the television by mad-as-hell ghosts.

Advertisement

The most memorable thing about “Poltergeist,” besides the fact it scared the hell out of me on the night of June 24, 1982, is Zelda Rubinstein’s medium, Tangina. Rubinstein completely sold a role that could have strained belief. She’s tasked with convincing us to believe in all that horror movie mumbo-jumbo about the netherworld and “going into the light.” And she nails every second of it. On my rewatch, I realized I remembered every single word of her performance, to the point where I was reciting it along with her. Maybe it was the 42 million times I’d seen “Poltergeist” during its run as an HBO staple in the early ‘80s that endeared me so fully to this movie. Or maybe it just still lived up to its tagline of knowing what scared me.

Craig T. Nelson defies spirits to rescue his family in a scene from the 1982 film "Poltergeist." MGM Studios/Getty Images

I continue to respect the majesty of Spielberg’s filmmaking in “E.T.”. The first several minutes are movie magic, filmed without dialogue and offering fleeting glimpses of the alien. Allen Daviau’s cinematography richly details the brightness of a suburban day and the darkness of night in the woods where E.T. lands. John Williams teases his theme for the character of E.T. several times early on, saving its full brunt for the moment Elliott takes to the sky. It gives that visual such emotional heft that Amblin’s logo makes perfect marketing sense.

Advertisement

I still think E.T. the alien is boring as hell, mind you, but I also understand why my cousin went back to see this film 40 times when it played in my hometown of Jersey City for almost a year. (He’d even sneak into the theater after we saw something else.) He simply connected with Elliott’s journey. Viewer emotions carry the day as far as movies are concerned. It’s what ultimately makes them classics.

Odie Henderson is a film critic who loves film noir, musicals, Blaxploitation, bad art, and good trash.