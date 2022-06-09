Local bestsellers for the week ended June 5

2. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

3. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

4. The Summer Place Jennifer Weiner Atria

5. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

6. Sparring Partners John Grisham Doubleday

7. Either/Or Elif Batuman Penguin Press

8. The Lioness Chris Bohjalian Doubleday

9. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

10. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne.

3. The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened Bill McKibben Henry Holt and Co.

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

5. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

6. The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty Sy Montgomery Atria

7. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

8. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery

9. Things to Look Forward To Sophie Blackall Chronicle

10. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath Bill Browder S&S

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

4. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

5. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

6. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

7. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

8. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

9. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead

10. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

7. Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, and Cass R. Sunstein Little, Brown

8. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

9. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City Andrea Elliott Random House

10. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 5. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.