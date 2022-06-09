Losing it onstage could make Rachel Dratch a Tony winner

Dratch’s Broadway debut has earned her rave reviews, and something she never saw coming: a Tony nomination, for best actress in a featured role in a play. At the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday night, she’ll be competing against “POTUS” castmate Julie White; fellow Massachusetts native Uzo Aduba (“Clyde’s”), also a first-time nominee; Phylicia Rashad (“Skeleton Crew”); Kara Young (Clyde’s”); and Kenita Miller (“for colored girls”).

You’ve probably seen Dratch, a “Saturday Night Live” alum, in these modes before. But in this satire, the Lexington native’s transformation is something to behold, fully mining Dratch’s knack for antic, slapstick comedy and penchant for playing beleaguered misfits.

Rachel Dratch’s character in the blistering new Broadway farce “POTUS” is the kind of role that feels tailor-made for her particular brand of madcap comedy. As the meek, harried presidential secretary Stephanie, she’s steamrolled by the powerful women around her. But in the second act, after she accidentally ingests a hallucinogenic drug, she morphs into a feral animal gone haywire.

“I was definitely surprised,” she says of her Tony nomination in a recent Zoom call. “The excitement of opening the show on Broadway and doing it every night with this fun group of women was already really cool. But then having the Tony [nomination] on top of it was literally beyond my dreams.”

Set in the White House’s West Wing, Selina Fillinger’s feminist romp flaunts its mouthful of a subtitle: “Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.” As spectacularly profane as “Veep,” the show centers on the high-powered ladies who orbit an unseen president. But before they can get to a nuclear nonproliferation conference, a political endorsement, and a gala honoring a female leadership council, they must figure out how to spin a crisis of POTUS’s own making. At a morning meeting with a group of diplomats, he had described the First Lady (Vanessa Williams) with a vulgarity not fit for print.

Among those doing damage control are his chief of staff Harriet (White) and press secretary Jean (Suzy Nakamura). Meanwhile, some interlopers try to assist but only cause more mayhem, including the president’s sister Bernadette (Lea DeLaria), who’s just been released from jail; White House journalist Chris (Lilli Cooper); and secret dalliance Dusty (Julianne Hough).

When Dratch was approached by director Susan Stroman and read the script, she was immediately drawn to Stephanie. “It’s a mix of everything I like doing,” Dratch says. “There’s elements of sketch, and I get to go wild and be sort of the clown of the show. But then it’s all within an ensemble.”

Vanessa Williams and Rachel Dratch (right) in "POTUS." Paul Kolnik/Photo by ©Paul Kolnik

The character may speak five languages, but in the first act, she’s a mess, overwhelmed from working in a high-stakes environment and dismissed by those around her (an irritated FLOTUS calls Stephanie a “menopausal toddler”). Dratch is her deadpan best as she listens to a “BitchBeats” playlist and practices power-stancing in order to stoke her confidence and find her inner lioness. In the second act, she mistakenly pops an unidentified drug, thinking it’s Tums. Freed of her inhibitions, she becomes a whirling dervish, vacillating between space-brained hallucinations to full-on hysteria.

“I always loved playing those kind of mousy, low-status characters. It just comes naturally,” Dratch says with a laugh. “She thinks she’s messing everything up all the time.

“Then in the second act, she gets to go nuts. Her id goes crazy. It’s like, what if you can say anything you want and do anything you want and not care about what everyone thinks and how you’re looked at or who you might offend? So I get to draw on all my sketch comedy and physical comedy [skills].”

An experience Dratch had in college while on a visit to Amsterdam — eating a hash cake without knowing its effects— helped her channel Stephanie’s bad trip. “Oh my God, it was the worst thing ever. I thought I was going to die! That’s probably why I’ve never done drugs since then. It’s like quick aversion therapy.”

In “POTUS,” the pills have been smuggled into the White House by the troublemaking Bernadette. “She lists the stages that I’ll be going through — visions, belligerence, mania, unquestionable sexual thirst, and finally vomiting,” Dratch says. “Which is great, because I didn’t want to make it all just the same. I try to figure out what am I hallucinating in each moment. I’m seeing different things — in my head.”

After overcoming shyness as a youngster, Dratch acknowledges that she was something of a class clown at Lexington High School and had a group of “funny friends who all valued joking around.” Comedy may also be in her DNA. Her brother, Daniel Dratch, is a television writer and producer (“Anger Management,” “Monk”), and she says her father was “a very funny guy. He would always be making up songs while driving in the car and doing impressions of people.”

At Lexington High, she also did theater, playing Amaryllis in “The Music Man” and Lois Lane/Bianca in “Kiss Me, Kate.”

“Just like in my actual career, I had to work my way up in high school,” Dratch says. “I always gravitated toward the comedy roles. So if there was a joke to be found, that’s where I got the zing from performing.”

In college at Dartmouth, she majored in drama and psychology and did theater. After graduation, she headed to Second City in Chicago and climbed the ladder there. In 1999, “SNL” rang Dratch’s bell. “That was like a dream-come-true, pinch-me thing,” she says. She spent seven seasons on the show, creating indelible characters like Debbie Downer and Boston teen Denise and making lifelong friends with Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers.

After she left “SNL,” Dratch says she felt a bit adrift. She was cast in the pilot of “30 Rock” but wasn’t kept on for the series, though she became a frequent guest star. “I think when you come off ‘SNL,’ you’re like, ‘Next stop: Movie star!’ ” Dratch explains. “That’s sort of what it’s like for some people. But it didn’t work like that for me.”

Back row from left: Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch. Front row from left: Paula Pell, Amy Poehler, and Emily Spivey in the Netflix comedy "Wine Country." Netflix

It was an unexpected detour into motherhood at age 44 (her son Eli is now 11) that really changed her outlook on her career and life, which she chronicled in her 2012 memoir “Girl Walks Into a Bar . . .” “At the time, I didn’t have a lot going on career-wise,” she says, “and I think I would have cared more about that [period of inactivity] if it wasn’t for this huge shift. I was really psyched that I had so much time to spend with him.”

Today, Dratch considers herself a “working comedy actor.” In 2019, she costarred with Fey, Poehler, Rudolph, and Gasteyer in the Netflix film “Wine Country,” inspired by a girls’ trip that the real-life pals took to Napa Valley for Dratch’s 50th birthday. This summer, she’ll appear alongside Patton Oswalt in “I Love My Dad.”

Meanwhile, she’s getting to do what she loves most — performing in front of a live audience — eight times a week. “It’s just you and the audience. There’s no middle man,” she says. “When you hear a thousand people laughing every night, that’s something to really appreciate. It never gets old.”