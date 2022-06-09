Provincetown International Film Festival features docs about creators on the (cutting) edge

“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” (screens June 19 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall with a scheduled appearance by the director) by Luca Guadagnino, whose “Call Me By Your Name” (2017) won an Oscar for James Ivory’s adapted screenplay and who is winner of the Festival’s “Filmmaker on the Edge” award, celebrates the down-to-earth but revolutionary achievements of a fashion pioneer. Salvatore Ferragamo made footwear that was as comfortable as it was stylish in a system combining mass production and expert craftsmanship. Born in the Italian village of Bonito outside of Naples to a large farming family, Ferragamo grew up in a society where the trade of shoemaker was considered the lowest of the low. But he had a thing for feet, women’s especially, and wanted to create for them shoes that were works of art.

Like the seaside town where it takes place, the Provincetown International Film Festival (June 15-19) takes pride in being on the edge, both geographically and culturally. That spirit extends to its program of 17 documentaries pushing the boundaries of the genre in form and content. Here are some highlights:

He also wanted to excel in the business, and his drive took him from an apprenticeship in Naples to Hollywood, where he established himself as a shoemaker to stars ranging from Lillian Gish and Gloria Swanson to Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren. The last wooden shoe models for each of them are still stored in boxes at his world headquarters in Florence, Italy.

A conventional documentary for the most part, the film combines interviews with colleagues, family members, fashion critics and experts (as well as an effusive Martin Scorsese) with excerpts from interviews with Ferragamo, voiceover readings from his memoir, “Shoemaker of Dreams,” and fascinating home movie clips. In the end, Guadagnino shows some thinking outside the shoebox with a production number of performing footwear reminiscent of Busby Berkeley by way of Federico Fellini.

A still from "Salvatore, Shoemaker of Dreams" Courtesy of PIFF

Like Ferragamo, Patricia Highsmith, the author of such acclaimed masterpieces of dark humor, sardonic violence, and psychological suspense as “Strangers on a Train” (1950) and “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1955), also came from humble origins. Raised by a racist grandmother in Fort Worth, Texas, she left to pursue her art and become a world-renowned success. But as seen in Eva Vitija’s “Loving Highsmith” (screens June 16 at 9:30 p.m. at the Art House 2 and June 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Art House 2), her life was less conventional and more tormented than the shoemaker’s. Gay when such love was unspoken, Highsmith possessed a need to write equal to her desire for women, the latter resulting in often disastrous romantic relationships and the former producing some of modern literature’s most chilling, unromantic creations — such as the titular hero of her Ripley novels who epitomizes ruthless amorality and tragic emptiness.

Vitija compiles an eclectic assortment of material into a breathless and compelling 84-minute collage. Interviews with family members and former lovers (each one deserving of a documentary of their own), archival interviews with Highsmith, handwritten excerpts from her diary depicted in animated flourishes and read aloud, and snippets from movie adaptations of her books including Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train” (1951), Wim Wenders’s “The American Friend” (1977), Anthony Minghella’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999), and Todd Haynes’s “Carol” (2015) combine into a blithe and moving depiction of a genius’s trials and triumphs.

Like their seedy, run-down, legendary residence, the artists in Manhattan’s Chelsea Hotel are poised on the edge — but for them it seems the edge of extinction. As seen in Amélie van Elmbt and Maya Duverdier’s “Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel” (screens June 18 at 4:30 p.m. at the Waters Edge Cinema and June 19 at 11 a.m. at Art House 1), the building is under renovation and will eventually reopen as fashionable luxury hotel, but many of the inhabitants, mostly elderly, face an uncertain future.

A still from "Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel" Courtesy of PIFF

They are the last of generations of writers, painters, poets, and musicians who lived and worked and passed through the storied hotel — such as Dylan Thomas, Bob Dylan, Andy Warhol (and his Factory mates), Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Sid Vicious, and others. The filmmakers from time to time project the images of these legends on battered brick and plaster walls as the camera roams ghostlike through gutted hallways boarded up with plywood and draped with plastic.

More compelling are those who struggle to maintain their dignity as construction intrudes on their memories and their persistent labors to create art. A dancer now stooped and using a walker still designs choreography, and a younger artist shapes a sculpture of her out of wire. Poignantly, a couple dines at an elegant table as workmen pass their window; an elderly woman reads a children’s book about a lonely bunny to her ailing husband, who weeps and says, “I don’t want to be alone.” Heartrending, funny, and profound, “Dreaming Walls” transforms architecture into a magic meditation on the imagination, memory, and transience.

