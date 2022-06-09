Sesame rings, za’atar twists, and other Jerusalem specialties shine at this Somerville bakery

The Back Story Bakery owner Abdulla Awad was raised in Jerusalem in the Beit Safafa neighborhood, where his family has lived for hundreds of years. “I still go back and forth,” says Awad, whose wife and children are in Jerusalem for the summer. The bakery, which opened in May, is named for an ancient coastal city — Yafa in Arabic; Jaffa or Yafo in Hebrew — where Awad spent a lot of time as a child. The word means “beautiful;” Awad translates it as “artfully delicious,” which he uses as the bakery tagline.

Why The delicious breads at Yafa are unusual and the sweet pastries perfect.

Where to Yafa Bakery & Cafe, where the owner is making specialties from his home in Jerusalem.

Abdulla Awad, the owner of Yafa Bakery, in his bakery in Somerville. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

What to Eat Among the unusual baked goods are Jerusalem breads, crusty oval rings topped generously with sesame seeds. ”This is the bread you always eat,” says Awad, “whether you are poor or rich.” He says it’s typical to open the bread, fill it with za’atar, the herb blend made with thyme, sumac, and sesame seeds, and/or olive oil, and eat it like a sandwich. He also makes savory za’atar twists, which you eat as a snack with coffee or tea; and mataro, seed-topped breads made with semolina. On the sweet side, there is qairawan, stuffed with dates, honey, and pistachios, and delicious thin biscotti with pistachios, almonds, cranberries, raisins, apricots, anise, fennel, and orange blossom water, which Awad imports from Lebanon. It’s not as strong or aromatic as the blossom water you get here; he adds a splash where you least expect it. He’s also making divine almond tartlets.

Toulouse Almond Tarts at Yafa Bakery in Somerville. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

What to Drink Besides regular and European-style coffees, and teas such as fresh mint, wild thyme, and chamomile, Yafa offers chilled Lemonada, a blend of lemon and lime, mint, fresh ginger, and orange blossom water. There’s a cold orange drink — the city of Yafa is famous for its oranges — and three chai selections.

The Takeaway Awad is eager for customers to enjoy what he’s making. He hands out tiny cups of his very refreshing Lemonada as samples, and if the place isn’t busy, he may give you some za’atar to add to the Jerusalem bread. The bakery is small (nine seats) but very friendly; every single item is made with great care. “The whole entire theme is being from Jerusalem,” says Awad, who fills in the cases with pastries from around the Mediterranean, adding his own aromatic imprint. 594 Somerville Ave., Somerville, 617-616-5310, Instagram @yafabakerycafe

Jerusalem Bread with Za'atar at Yafa Bakery in Somerville. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.