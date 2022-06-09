Sins of the father, a son’s recollections, the near extinction of a seminal band, and the power of film

Another one of Jeffs’s wives remembers her first night with Rulon. After he was done with her, he stumbled to the bathroom and didn’t make it. That’s when she became first acquainted with “the blow dryer,” a clean-up routine she would soon know well.

Early in Rachel Dretzin’s four-episode Netflix documentary series “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey,” Rebecca Wall recalls her wedding night when she married Rulon Jeffs, the then 85-year-old prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS). It was a grotesque act of sexual violation for Wall, who was then 19 and had no knowledge of what sex was. Her father had arranged her marriage with the prophet so that he might be given his own third wife (and thereby attain the highest degree in heaven).

As bad as life was under Rulon, when he died in 2002 at 92 and his ruthless son Warren (one of the estimated 60 children he sired) took over, things got much worse.

Warren would impose draconian rules of behavior, expel members suspected of doubting his divinity, divest those ostracized of their property and “reassign” their wives and children to loyal supporters, reward underlings with underage brides, and tithe members for millions of dollars that he would spend on the forbidden pleasures offered by the “gentile” world he condemned. Finally, in 2011, he was brought to justice, convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to life in prison thanks to the courage of women who broke ranks with their families and church and testified.

Rachel Dretzin’s documentary series draws on interviews with victims, church members, and investigators along with archival footage and creepy home movies to tell the ugly story. Eerie slide guitar music and a haunting theme song reminiscent of a David Lynch movie add to the unreal banality of the evil revealed.

The series cursorily explores the history of the FLDS and how it broke away from the mainstream Mormon Church on the issue of polygamy in the early 1900s and became increasingly isolated, repressive, and paranoid. When Warren Jeffs’s case broke and the church’s secrets were uncovered, the sect might have seemed an anomaly. But as Jeffs continues to maintain his control from a prison cell over thousands of followers, could it be a glimpse of things to come?

Image adjustment

Arthur MacCaig, who died in 2008 at 60, made several films about the Irish Republican Army, which permitted him extraordinary access to its activities to expel the British from Northern Ireland. The last was “War and Peace and Ireland” (1998) about the then-ongoing Good Friday peace accords that ended the conflict in 1998. After that, he made no more feature films because, as he laments in the film, “nobody wanted to fund the film about peace in Northern Ireland.”

His work didn’t leave much time for his wife or their son Dónal Foreman, whose “The Image You Missed” (2018) recalls his father’s life and their troubled relationship. Foreman puts together impressionistic montages of clips from his and his father’s films and shows how he might lack the certitude of MacCaig’s political convictions — but that his father’s certitude might have blinded him to the ambiguity of truth and also to the needs of his family. The film is a moving and profound personal essay that reflects the frailty of memory, the tyranny of history, and the need to reconcile the past with the present.

A scene from "The Image You Missed." Donal Foreman





Scene and heard

A hit at the Boston Underground Film Festival, “Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.” by Philipp Reichenheim (a.k.a. Philipp Virus) celebrates the gnarly alt-rock band of the ‘80s that inspired the likes of the Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana, the Cure, and Soundgarden. J Mascis, songwriter and lead man for the band is bewhiskered and gray-haired these days as he drives through the snowy streets of Amherst, Massachusetts and recalls the history of the band in a growl reminiscent of Frank Zappa. The film follows his lead in tracing Dinosaur Jr.’s rise and fall and rise again as he and bandmates Lou Barlow and Murph went on the road, recorded a few albums, appeared on Letterman, and worked out their lacerating psychodrama in their personal relationships and in songs like “Freak Scene” and “Feel the Pain.” Told in the jagged, rapid-fire rhythms of the music itself, the film is a tribute to the persistence of genius and perhaps a warning to others not to attempt the same.

The power of cinema

Documentary filmmakers and journalists put their lives and freedom on the line in order to uncover the truth. Turkish producer Çiğdem Mater hadn’t even begun her film about the Gezi Park movement — a brutally repressed series of protests beginning in 2013 against government plans to level the titular Istanbul park to build a shopping mall — when she was arrested. She was just in the process of raising funds for it but nonetheless was convicted of “attempting to overthrow the government” and sentenced on April 25 to 18 years of prison.

Mater is one of eight co-defendants who were found guilty on similar charges, including the philanthropist Osman Kavala, who had been in jail without a conviction since November 2017 and was sentenced to life in the same trial on the phony charge of funding the demonstrations. The cruelty of these punishments testifies not so much to the power of the state as to the state’s fear of the power of film.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.