Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

RAVYN LENAE This Chicago-based singer-songwriter’s debut “Hypnos” is one of the year’s most delightful R&B albums; Lenae’s gossamer voice darts through luxe grooves and resplendent basslines, with the occasional psychedelic journey thrown in for good measure. June 10, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

MXMTOON The Oakland bedroom-pop artist and online sensation has expanded her sound vastly beyond the ukulele she toted on her earliest videos; “rising,” her second full-length, pairs its plush, pleasant sonics on cuts like the dancing-on-her-own anthem “sad disco” and the pulsing “scales.” With fellow home-studio maven chloe moriondo . June 10, 7 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

Advertisement

TUNE-YARDS Last year, the duo of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner released their fifth album of exhilaratingly sideways alt-pop, the musically innovative, lyrically devastating “sketchy.” June 13, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

THE DIRTY TRUCKERS After a very long absence, Tom Baker and company make another delivery of their full-tilt, roots-flecked rock ‘n’ roll with “The Tisbury Joneser,” and they’re celebrating that fact with this Friday night show. If they happen to be an unfamiliar commodity and you’re partial to the Bottle Rockets, the Yayhoos, Dan Baird and the like, this band is right up your alley. June 10, 10 p.m. $10. Midway Café, 3496 Washington St., Jamaica Plain. 617-524-9038, midwaycafe.com

JACK GRACE BAND Sometimes Jack Grace writes and plays songs that are stone country. And sometimes he doesn’t; as his bio says, “he follows where the tune leads,” which on his current effort, “What a Way to Spend a Night,” means some Latin, some jazz, and some good old rock ‘n’ roll. Whatever the style, it usually comes with a lyrical twist. June 10, 9 p.m. No cover. Toad, 1912 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-497-4950, www.toadcambridge.com

Advertisement

CHARMING DISASTER This self-described “goth-folk” band out of Brooklyn does a Sunday matinee show (“turn down the lights!”) with the focus on their latest release, “Our Lady of Radium.” The album is a song cycle inspired by Marie Curie’s life and research. Who’d a thunk it? June 12, noon. $12. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

MARK HUMMEL BAND WITH RUSTY ZINN Seasoned harmonica master Hummel, a Grammy nominee and two-time Blues Music Award winner, teams up with galvanic guitarist and soulful vocalist Zinn for an evening of old-school electric blues. June 10, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com; June 12, 8 p.m. $45-$75. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. 508-694-6125, www.musicroomcapecod.com

MEREDITH D’AMBROSIO The Jazz All Ways Sunday Series continues with marvelous veteran jazz vocalist D’Ambrosio, who is also a fine visual artist, celebrating her latest CD of standards and originals, “Some Time Ago,” accompanied by pianist Chris Taylor. June 12, 7 p.m. $10. Zuzu Music Room, 474 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. www.jazzboston.org/jazz-all-ways

BENJAMIN SEARS & BRADFORD CONNOR Musician/scholars and American Songbook specialists Sears and Connor present an evening of classics and rare gems, including songs by Irving Berlin, Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter, Kay Swift, and more. June 14, 7 p.m. No cover, reservations recommended. Josephine’s in the. Napoleon Room, Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. www.clubcafe.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

Advertisement

MACBETH This production by the Henry Purcell Society of Boston isn’t your granddaddy’s Shakespeare — you’re going to have to go back in time a few more centuries. In 1664, William Davenant revised the play to add songs and spectacle for the Restoration-era audience, and this “Macbeth” features a full band of actors, singers, dancers, and period instrument players that promises a Scottish play for the ages. June 11, 8 p.m. Cathedral Church of St. Paul. www.bostonpurcell.org

ROCKPORT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL The Rockport Chamber Music Festival opens in grand fashion with a concert by the Rockport Festival Chamber Orchestra, a conductorless string supergroup made up of members from several established string quartets; the repertoire includes Elgar’s Serenade for Strings, Schubert’s String Quartet in D minor (“Death and the Maiden”) arranged for chamber orchestra, and Marjan Mozetich’s “Postcards from the Sky” (June 11). Sunday afternoon, violinist Stella Chen (winner of Lincoln Center’s 2020 Emerging Artist Award) joins pianist Henry Kramer for a solo recital including music by Mozart, Ravel, Grazyna Bacewicz, Eleanor Alberga, and more (June 12). Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

MASANOBU PIRES New England Conservatory Preparatory School and piano education platform Musicale present a recital by 11-year-old Masanobu Pires, the winner of the NEC Prep Concerto Competition. Donations will benefit the Jimmy Fund in honor of the young pianist’s cousin, an Emerson College sophomore who died of soft tissue cancer last year. June 12, 4 p.m. Williams Hall, New England Conservatory.

A.Z. MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

Advertisement

COMMON GROUND REVISITED The premiere of Kirsten Greenidge’s adaptation of J. Anthony Lukas’s Pulitzer-winning book about the impact on three families of court-ordered busing to desegregate Boston schools in the 1970s. The play, co-conceived and directed by Melia Bensussen, also considers the lasting impact of busing on Boston. Through July 3. Huntington Theatre Company. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtheatre.org

SMOKEY JOE’S CAFE: THE SONGS OF LEIBER AND STOLLER A musical revue featuring more than 40 pop tunes by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, the team who wrote or co-wrote classics like “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog,” “Stand by Me,” and “On Broadway.” Directed and choreographed by Stephanie Pope Lofgren, an original cast member of the show’s London production. Through June 19. North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

THE BARD THE BEAT THE BLUES The premiere of a musical memoir written and performed solo by Will LeBow, who accompanies himself on the keyboard while recounting anecdotes from his life on and off the stage. That includes tales of growing up in the 1950s, immersing himself in the nightlife of Greenwich Village during its heyday, and absorbing the influence of Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s poetry. Within the context of life stories, LeBow delivers several passages from Shakespeare. Directed by Jim Frangione. Total of seven performances from June 8-26. Great Barrington Public Theater, Liebowitz Black Box Theater, Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Great Barrington. 413-528-0684, www.greatbarringtonpublictheater.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

SAMĀGATA: A COMING TOGETHER This free program of solo dances from the Indian tradition aims to highlight the country’s rich cultural interconnectedness through three different dance forms. The performers will be Soumya Rajaram (Bharatanatyam), Sapna Govindan (Mohiniyattam), and Priya Bangal (Odissi). June 11, Free. Andover Town House (Old Town Hall), Andover. https://tinyurl.com/samagata

Advertisement

CONTINUUM CONTEMPORARY/BALLET The New York City-based company is composed of classically trained dancers that have a contemporary sensibility toward experimentation and collaboration. This Windhover engagement, designed to illuminate the artistic process, features three performances of new works in progress, and each is followed by a Q&A. June 10-12, $22. Windhover Performing Arts Center, Rockport. www.windhover.org

AMASSIT: MOMENTUM PITCH SESSIONS Dance Complex’s aMaSSiT program, in collaboration with Monkeyhouse, offers choreographers a mentored laboratory for creating new work. Two presentations showcase the emerging creativity of 10 local choreographers, and the audience has an opportunity to share their reactions. June 12, Pay what you can. Complex@Canal, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.com

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

IMPRINTED: ILLUSTRATING RACE More than 100 illustrations and artifacts made for the public sphere, whether for advertising or editorial purposes, comprise this exhibition, which explores how mainstream representation of race has helped reinforce or counter stereotypes. It takes a long view, spanning pieces from the late 18th century right up to the present day. Through Oct. 30, Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Glendale Road/Route 183, Stockbridge. 413-298-4100, www.nrm.org

THE GREAT ANIMAL ORCHESTRA: BERNIE KRAUS AND UNITED VISUAL ARTISTS Over half a century, the musician Bernie Kraus captured more than 5,000 hours of field recordings from 15,000 species, both land and sea. In 2016, Krause teamed up with United Visual Artists to create an animated spectogram of what has become a grand symphony of the planet’s critically threatened biodiversity. Through July 10, Peabody Essex Museum. 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, pem.org

A PLACE FOR ME: FIGURATIVE PAINTING NOW Figurative painting, one of the oldest art forms around, spent decades on the sidelines, hopelessly unfashionable as intensely conceptual and abstract work dominated most of the last half of the 20th century. But it never went away and in the last 20 years in particular has gone through an ebullient renaissance. This show makes a case yet again that should hardly need to be made: that human hands pushing paint to portray human beings is as elemental to our species’ culture as walking and breathing. Through Sept. 5, Institute of Contemporary Art Boston. 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

THE EMBRACE IDEAS FESTIVAL: HANK WILLIS THOMAS KEYNOTE ADDRESS Boston finally has a set-in-stone date for the unveiling of “The Embrace,” the long-awaited sculptural memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King for Boston Common. While we’ll have to wait until MLK Jr. Day next January to see it in person, next week’s The Embrace Ideas Festival will offer a primer: the first public remarks by Hank Willis Thomas, the artist who made the towering, enigmatic bronze, when he addresses an audience at the Institute for Contemporary Arts Boston Wednesday night. Thomas is the keynote speaker for an event titled “The Saving Power of Culture.” His address will be followed by a panel discussion among such prominent voices as Rujeko Hockley, assistant curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art; artist Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs; Sheena Collier from Boston While Black; and Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of King Boston, which convened the festival and is the primary driver of the memorial effort. June 15, noon, The Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/embrace-ideas-festival-day-3-institute-of-contemporary-arts-icaboston-tickets-264175484987

MURRAY WHYTE

"The Embrace" by Hank Willis Thomas, in collaboration with MASS Design Group, King Boston and the City of Boston. Photo Courtesy of Walla Walla Foundry.





UPROOTED: LAND ART BY W. GARY SMITH Using natural materials found on site, the artist and landscape architect has created 11 installations around New England Botanic Garden. He wreathes tree trunks with twigs, mows a serpentine shape in a meadow, and sets a circle of branches afloat on the Wildlife Refuge Pond, adding touches of mystery to the serene landscape. Through Nov. 1. New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, 11 French Drive, Boylston. https://nebg.org/uprooted/

CATE McQUAID

W. Gary Smith, "Circle of Elements: Air," oak branches, 5-foot metal ring, wire, in "UPROOTED: Land Art by W. Gary Smith" at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, Pliny’s Allee. W. Gary Smith, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill

EVENTS

Comedy

CRAIG ROBINSON The star of Peacock’s new sitcom “Killing It,” and a familiar face from shows like “The Office” and “This Is the End,” Robinson won’t have his band this time around, but he will have his keyboard for his mix of stand-up and song. June 10-11, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $45-$75. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

COREY SAUNDERS’ WICKED QUEER PRIDE WEEK REUNION A lot of queer comics from around the country only wind up seeing each other at festivals, which, along with a nod to Romy & Michelle, is the reason “reunion” is in the title. Saunders hosts with headliner Dwayne Duke, plus Caitlin Reese, Marie Connor, and Caitlin Arcand, with Joe Esch dropping in for a Saturday guest spot. June 10-11, 8 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

COMEDY AT THE JUNGLE Peter Liu hosts this monthly late-night showcase in the cozy Somerville music venue. This edition features Matt Kaye, Theo Konstantino, Zenobia Del Mar, AJ Happeny, Shyam Subramanian, Marie Connor, and Marcus Cardona. June 14, 10 p.m. Free. The Jungle Community Music Club, 6 Sanborn Court, Somerville. www.thejunglemusicclub.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

20TH ANNUAL EVERSOURCE WALK FOR BOSTON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL The Charles River is beautiful this time of year, and it’s even more beautiful when you know you’re walking it to make a difference. Help Boston Children’s Hospital reach its goal of $1.7 million by enjoying a 2- or 6-mile walk along the Charles. June 12, 9 a.m. Free. Hatch Memorial Shell, 47 David G. Mugar Way. childrenshospital.org

MAKE LIFE BEAUTIFUL DAY! AT BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY Make art every day, especially on Make Life Beautiful Day! Using found and recycled objects, your child can spend an afternoon making something beautiful. June 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St. bpl.bibliocommons.com

STORYTIME WORKSHOP WITH WAFA’ TARNOWKSA Enjoy a special reading of Wafa’ Tarnowksa’s new children’s book, “Nour’s Secret Library,” based on her own childhood. Stick around afterward to have your book signed. June 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Concord Free Public Library, 129 Main St, Concord. concordlibrary.assabetinteractive.com

SAM TROTTENBERG















