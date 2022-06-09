The Tonys bring energy missing from other awards shows

I always enjoy the Tony Awards. They provide a survey of sorts of the year in theater, and we get to see both the celebrated but not widely known players as well as the big stars. The Tonys also often have a joyous energy that’s missing on other awards shows, especially when it comes to the musical numbers and the thank-you speeches. I’ll never forget watching Lin-Manuel Miranda’s spirited and emotional reading of a sonnet written for his wife and in honor of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

This year’s Tonys will take place Sunday night at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. It will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar this year for “West Side Story,” and it will include a live audience. There will be two parts to the night. A pre-show, called “The Tony Awards: Act One,” will run on Paramount+ only at 7 p.m., featuring Darren Criss and Julianne Hough. Then, at 8, the ceremony hosted by DeBose will air live on CBS, along with Paramount+.